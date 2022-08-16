NCODA and Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Announce New Oncology Stakeholder Education Exchange Program

CAZENOVIA, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New cancer treatment therapies, technologies and innovations continue to be discovered and approved for use at a rapid pace, creating an education challenge for physicians and other healthcare professionals within the complex oncology landscape. Working collaboratively with Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS), NCODA, Inc. developed a more efficient way for healthcare professionals to expand their knowledge and share feedback about ongoing advancements. FCS, the Florida oncology practice, will be the first to utilize this new program, which offers focused education for governance-level Board members, disease-state experts and generalists.

Rxchange will greatly enhance the two-way flow of information in an environment of rapid and unprecedented developments.

The virtual learning platform replaces traditional methods that can be cumbersome and time-consuming for physicians and their medical practice teams. On NCODA's unique platform, Rxchange, the latest updates and detailed information will be available in real-time and can be accessed quickly, at the user's convenience.

"As a patient-centered organization that works collaboratively with all stakeholders to enhance oncology care, NCODA is thrilled to bring a new and innovative program to fruition," says Michael Reff, RPh, MBA, NCODA Founder and Executive Director. "By working with the team at FCS, we are providing a smart-solution to an industry-wide challenge that will soon be available to all NCODA member practices." NCODA's 5,000+ membership base includes representation from over 900 practices throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Lucio Gordan, MD, FCS Chief Medical Officer for Therapeutics and Analytics, said, "Organizing the education and information exchange between providers and other health care stakeholders has been long overdue. Rxchange will greatly enhance the two-way flow of information in an environment of rapid and unprecedented developments in cancer care and help to enhance overall patient care."

