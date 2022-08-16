Ohio to Host National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum in August

Two-day event to feature aircraft, industry experts and federal leadership

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dayton Development Coalition, in collaboration with the City of Springfield, JobsOhio, Clark State College and the Ohio Department of Transportation, will host the first National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum Aug. 22 and 23 in Springfield Ohio.

Speakers include:

NASA Associate Administrator Robert Pearce

Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik

JobsOhio President & CEO J.P. Nauseef

Joe Zeis , Aerospace and Defense Advisor to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Joby Aviation East Policy Lead Lydon Sleeper

LIFT Aircraft President & CEO Matt Chasen

Lilium Vice President Business Development Paul-Franck Bijou

Workhorse Group President John Graber

AUVSI President Brian Wynne

SMG Consulting Founder & Partner Sergio Cecutta

Deloitte Senior Consultant Edgar Valdez

Vice President, ANRA Technologies Vice President Brent Klavon

The event will begin with a day of exhibits and industry panel discussions at Clark State College's Hollenbeck Bailey Creative Arts and Conference Center in downtown Springfield. The second day will highlight AAM activity at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, beginning with a groundbreaking for the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence and featuring flight demonstrations and panel discussions on state and federal AAM initiatives, aircraft certification, and AAM healthcare applications.

The event will showcase Ohio's collaborative aviation ecosystem and strong supply chain. Exhibitors will include representatives of the region's resources for research and development, aerospace manufacturing, and workforce development.

Static displays and flight demonstrations include:

SICDRONE SIC5T (demo and static display),

Elbit Systems Vertical Lift Test Bed (VLTB) (demo and static display)

Joby Aviation Simulator

BETA Technologies Simulator

Kittyhawk Heaviside (static display)

Aura Network Systems AURA'S Command and Control with ATC Voice test aircraft (static display)

"The National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum will bring together an elite group of manufacturers and suppliers in Dayton to visually showcase urban air mobility, space integration, and civil and military cooperation at the highest level," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "There is no better place to gather the best and brightest in innovative aerospace than the birthplace of aviation, where we are developing the cutting-edge electric flight technology of the future."

Find more information about the event, including a link to registration, here: https://www.aamohio.com/

Additional organizations confirming their participation include:

Ohio Department of Transportation

University of Dayton Research Institute

NASA

Clark State University

Vertical Flight Society

LuftCar

The Ohio State University

Elroy Air

XADITE

Talyn Air

Spintech Holdings

Anzen Unmanned

Information Systems Laboratories

Ohio Federal Research Network

SICDRONE

TotalSim US

Electronics Concepts & Engineering

Burns & McDonnell

Hartzell Propeller

CAL Analytics

America Makes

Cornerstone Research Group

Team NEO

One Columbus

REDI Cincinnati

Regional Growth Partnership

Ohio Southeast

Media interested in covering the event should RSVP to Shannon Joyce Neal at sneal@daytonregion.com, (937) 231-5436. Media must register by Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Tentative schedule:

Monday, August 22, 2022

Hollenbeck Bailey Conference Center at Clark State College

1:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Booths Open for Viewing and Panels/Speakers

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Flight Demonstrations/Static Displays/Simulator Availability

9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence Groundbreaking Ceremony

10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Panels/Speakers

