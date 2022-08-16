Spool Named to Inc. Magazine's List of 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 684 Percent, Spool Receives Ranking No. 940 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and 46 Fastest in Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Spool was listed as the 940 overall fastest-growing private company in the country, positioning it within the top 20% of the overall Inc. 5000 list . Additionally, the Chicago-based creative marketing and communications agency was ranked as the 71st fastest growing company within the marketing space and 46th overall in Chicago where the agency's headquarters reside. The Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"I couldn't be more proud that Spool has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies, especially on the cusp of what will be the agency's fourth anniversary in September," said Catherine Merritt, CEO and founder of Spool. "Spool was founded to be a radically different company, with innovation and people at the center of all we do. For Spool to be named among some of the most innovative and successful companies in the nation means our promise is being kept."

Founded in 2018, Spool's mission is to be the leading people-first agency, for employees and clients alike, as it grows and invests in brands and companies that make daily lives, communities and the overall planet better for everyone. Spool's work is anchored in an entrepreneurial mindset, continuously thinking of ways to maximize reach and achieve business growth objectives, with a deep commitment to putting people over profits and working with clients in a true partnership capacity. Spool's clients include nutribullet, The General Auto Insurance, American Dental Association, OZO Foods, Alliant Credit Union and many others.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Named the fastest-growing agency globally by PRovoke Media in 2021, Spool has seen massive success since its launch and most recently, Spool was named a Bronze Winner in the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for the company's investment arm, PTO and sabbatical policy, and DE&I efforts. Spool was also named to PRNews Top 100 Agency Elite in both 2021 and 2022 and was awarded as a finalist for New PR Agencies of the Year from Provoke Media in 2021. In addition, Spool was previously listed as #20 on Inc. Magazine's 2022 list of Midwest Region's Fastest Growing Companies.

Spool is the leading people-first creative and innovation agency. In four years, Spool has seen exponential growth in its marketing services arm along with launching an investment arm (Spool Ventures) and soon-to-launch extension to work with startups with female, BIPOC or LGBTQ+ founders. With a startup hustle and global agency pedigree, Spool delivers strategic, integrated, high-impact communications and creative campaigns that drive maximum growth and scale for clients.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

