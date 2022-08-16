STEEPED COFFEE MAKES 2022 INC. 5000 LIST RANKED 572ND FASTEST GROWING COMPANY AND 18TH IN THE FOOD & BEVERAGE INDUSTRY

Single-Serve Coffee Company Elevates the Daily Routine with Delicious Steeped Coffee in Sustainable Packaging

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steeped Coffee , a Certified B Corp, announced today it has been added to the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The disruptive single-serve coffee company is ranked 572 nationally, 88th in California, and 18th on the list for all of Food and Beverage, after experiencing three-year revenue growth of 1,107%. As an impact-driven company using business for change, Steeped Coffee now joins companies like Patagonia, Chobani, and Under Armour who have also gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list .

"The Steeped Coffee team is proud to stand alongside the nation's most successful independent brands, recognized by Inc. for what we've accomplished," said Josh Wilbur, Founder and CEO, Steeped Coffee. "It highlights just how important it is for our industry to reimagine single-serve coffee as a sustainable daily ritual that avoids long-term impact on the planet, instead delivering fresh coffee in minutes with no machines required."

The company has now partnered with more than 400 of the nation's top coffee roasters and brands, new standard for single-serve coffee. Prepared similar to tea, Steeped is making specialty coffee more accessible to coffee lovers everywhere and delivers 100% freshly roasted, precision ground, and nitro-sealed premium craft coffee that is pre-portioned for a delicious cup. Steeped Coffee's proprietary brewing method and certified compostable packaging was awarded 'Best New Product' honors at the 2021 NEXTY Awards. Steeped Coffee also completed a successful $5M Republic crowdfunding campaign , attracting more than 4,500 investors and selling out in less than 48 hours.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

More information about Steeped Coffee's additional Republic investment campaign, open for accredited investors, can be found at https://republic.com/steepedcoffee-regd .

