vivo Launches New High-performance, Color Changing V25 and V25 Pro with Enhanced Photography Features for Creative Expression

The new V25 series enables new dimensions of creativity with flagship-level camera technology, and stylish appearances with eye-catching colors

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo has unveiled the latest additions to its stylish V series: V25 and V25 Pro. With superior photography features, the smartphones have been designed for users who express themselves through photos and videos. The new V25 series will give users the power to embark on a self-expression journey with its stunning camera, powered by high-performance, energy-efficient hardware, all cased in an exquisite body.

vivo V25 Pro color-changing design (PRNewswire)

The new V25 series follows V series' heritage of capturing exquisite moments with its superior camera capabilities and cutting-edge imaging technology. The flagship-level 64MP OIS ultra-sensing camera on the back minimizes blurry shots and supports a longer exposure time, creating clearer and brighter images and videos even in dim lighting conditions. With an eye-catching design, the Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass[1] covering the rear panel changes its hue when exposed to UV light, reflecting the dynamic personalities of users. Below its beautiful appearance lies a powerful processor with high energy-efficiency ratio and great capacity. Coupled with the newest cooling technology and fast charging capabilities, it offers a long-lasting and smooth mobile experience in various scenarios.

"vivo V series has always been about being innovative and technologically advanced, while exuding style and encouraging users to create, have fun, and explore. The new V25 and V25 Pro continue to embody this concept and provide users with fresh tools and features," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at vivo, "vivo understands that users want a smartphone that is aesthetically pleasing and has excellent functional attributes. With the carefully designed new devices, users can capture the best moments in life with their family and friends anywhere, any time with intuitive camera technologies, while expressing their creativity and emotions through the unique color-changing design."

Light up portraits in the night with intuitive imaging technology

Equipped with a 64MP OIS ultra-sensing rear camera that boasts upgraded OIS and EIS capabilities and an 8MP wide-angle camera, V25 and V25 Pro deliver an excellent imaging experience and allow users to capture high-quality, super-wide shots with ease.

V25 Pro is setting new standards in night photography with the upgraded Super Night Mode feature, which accurately restores the colors and brightness of highly saturated images at night. Coupled with the new Real-Time Extreme Night Vision feature, users can manually adjust the exposure intensity when they preview an image, further improving the brightness, noise control and details of photos in real-time even in low-light environments. This gives users the freedom to play with the rear camera portrait features at night.

Easy and fun video filming experience with style

V25 Pro creates more possibilities for users to easily film and record fun and playful moments with families, friends, or pets at night. The Super Night Video feature is excellent at brightening and noise reduction in dark environments, enabling users to shoot brighter and clearer videos at night. The front cameras of V25 and V25 Pro both have the Natural Portrait video mode, which enhances the overall skin texture and clarity. Furthermore, the Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS+EIS) feature makes video shooting clearer and more stable[2].

V25 and V25 Pro also come with a new Vlog Movie feature that improves the filming experience with video templates and tutorials to guide users on how to shoot in different scenarios, such as night, food, city and more, as well as an upgraded Multi-Style Portrait feature in the front camera that provides fun filters, enhancing the video experience. The Multi-Style Portrait feature also allows users to unleash their creativity with the Motion Blur effect, a new style which innovatively separates people from the background for a better portrait creation experience.

Clear selfies powered by auto-focus capability and leading AI algorithms

Clarity is a key consideration and an ever-growing demand of users when it comes to taking great selfies and videos. Therefore, V25 and V25 Pro have 50MP and 32MP HD front cameras respectively with autofocus and eye focus capabilities, enabling users to take clear images and videos any time of the day or night. In addition, the front cameras are equipped with AI HD Algorithm that optimizes sharpness. Moreover, V25 Pro's industry-leading AI Skin Retouching Algorithm provides users with the airbrushed look when needed.

Spark creativity and fun through innovative color-changing design

V25 has a thin 2.5D body that is 7.79mm, while the slim body of V25 Pro is 8.62mm[3] and features an elegant 3D Curved Screen with a punch hole centered at the top of the front camera[4] . The lightweight and slim body makes both devices a comfortable fit in the hands of users. To ensure the phones stand out, vivo incorporated vivid colors into its newest models. V25 Pro comes in Surfing Blue and Starlight Black, while V25 is decked out in Aquamarine Blue, Sunrise Gold, and Diamond Black.

In addition, vivo designed the smartphones to spark creativity and fun in users with the revolutionary Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass, which enables the rear panel of the devices to display different colors at different angles when exposed to UV light. The Surfing Blue edition of V25 Pro changes from light sky blue to deep ocean blue; the Aquamarine Blue edition of V25 switches from ocean blue to bluish green; while the Sunrise Gold edition of V25 shifts from gold to reddish orange.

Powered by energy-efficient and high-performance chipsets

The new V25 series delivers robust performance and high-power efficiency to support various daily uses of its users. V25 Pro is equipped with a quasi-flagship octa-core CPU, MediaTek Dimensity 1300, with 8GB/12GB RAM + 8GB extended RAM[5], which powers exceptional 5G capabilities[6] and provides greater AI imaging capacity to effortlessly produce stunning 4K videos and ensure a smooth gaming experience. Its performance and user experience are improved thanks to the new, industry-leading Bionic Cooling System. In addition, featuring a 66W FlashCharge capability and a 4830mAh large battery, it can power up the large-capacity and high-density battery cell from 0% to 71% in 30 minutes[7].

V25 features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor with a high energy-efficiency ratio and 8GB/12GB RAM + 8GB extended RAM, enabling users to seamlessly play demanding games and multitask across various apps. V25 supports 44W FlashCharge that can recharge the 4500mAh battery cell from 0% to 61% in 30 minutes[8].

Pricing and availability

Starting from today, the V25 and V25 Pro are available in more than 20 markets across Southeast Asia, South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and more, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Mexico, and the UAE. The availability, pricing and specifications of each model will vary according to local market conditions and consumer preferences.

PR Contacts

vivo Cecilia Li lisijie@vivo.com GCI HK (PR Agency) Kelvin Yeung kelvin.yeung@gciworldwide.com

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

[1] The Color Changing Glass is only applicable to the Surfing Blue edition of vivo V25 Pro, and the Aquamarine Blue and Sunrise Gold editions of vivo V25. [2] The Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS+EIS) feature and Super Night Video feature cannot be enabled at the same time. [3] The size and weight of the phone may vary slightly depending on the process, material supplier, measurement method, etc. [4] Actual dimensions and weight of each edition may differ due to variations in processes, measurement method, materials supplies. [5] 8GB extended RAM is realized by software. [6] Actual SA network compatibility depends on available networks and software. Actual 5G network mode and coverage are subject to local carrier's network situation. [7] Charging data is based on vivo laboratory environmental tests. Actual charging speed is subject to actual usage and may vary depending on environmental and other factors. [8] Charging data is based on vivo laboratory environmental tests. Actual charging speed is subject to actual usage and may vary depending on environmental and other factors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vivo