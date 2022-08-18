Ascentim Launches New Course in Honor of National Financial Awareness Day

Registration opens for the long-awaited G.R.O.W. Finances course during 'Money Month'.

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentim, a coaching business and passion project for Lisa L. Baker, is celebrating the power of financial literacy and National Financial Awareness Day (August 14) all month long. 70% of Americans currently live paycheck to paycheck, and Baker is on a mission to change that. It's the reason Ascentim is launching a 4-part group course that will put quality financial education within reach for everyone.

G.R.O.W. Finances Banner (PRNewswire)

G.R.O.W. Finances is for anyone who wants to stop simply working for money and learn how to make money work for them!

Online registration is now available for G.R.O.W. Finances, which begins on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 7 pm EST on Zoom. Over the course of 4 weeks, Baker will teach participants how to achieve financial freedom, build wealth, and change their money mindset. Participants will learn how to get out of debt quickly, retain more income, protect assets, and finally, walk in wealth.

"Not everyone can afford one-on-one coaching," says Baker. "But everyone deserves access to a basic financial education. I know, all too well, how it feels to be out of cash, drowning in debt, and stressed. This course will put economic power back in the hands of people who struggle and need to learn how money works – and how it can work better for them."

The course that begins on September 20 will be held live. Baker also intends to make on-demand courses available in the future for even greater convenience and accessibility. Looking ahead, she has plans to create additional programs in a similar format, with content from Ascentim's two other core pillars: Connections and Careers.

G.R.O.W. Finances is ideal for anyone who wants take charge of their financial future and have enough money that they never have to worry about money again.

Registration for the 4-week financial literacy course is open until September 19.

About Ascentim

Ascentim is a Maryland-based coaching practice that utilizes a unique G.R.O.W. coaching process to help high performers gain clarity, realize new possibilities, overcome obstacles, and win at life. Ascentim focuses on three core pillars: connections, careers, and finances. Ascentim guides clients on their path to a bright future with flexible coaching options designed to meet individual needs. Founder Lisa L. Baker is also available for speaking engagements.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram , and Twitter

CONTACT: lbaker@ascentim.com, 443-652-4761

Ascentim - Here, you G.R.O.W. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascentim