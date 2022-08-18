Attorneys Craig McClellan, Conor Hulburt Named to 2023 Best Lawyers

San Diego Civil Trial Lawyers Craig R. McClellan and Conor J. Hulburt have been named to The Best Lawyers in America® 2023.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McClellan Law Firm has earned national recognition and a regional reputation as one of Southern California's most respected civil trial law firms.

Having recovered hundreds of millions in compensation for victims in complex cases involving serious personal injury, products liability, insurance bad faith, and other civil claims, the firm's two attorneys have also garnered widespread respect from their peers.

Their latest recognition: selection to the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Peer-Reviewed & Proven: What A Best Lawyers Selection Means

Recognition by Best Lawyers is regarded as one of the legal industry's top honors. And because it's a distinction based entirely on peer review, it's a meaningful indicator that honorees have earned the highest degree of professional recognition from fellow lawyers who know what it takes to be the best.

Attorneys included in The Best Lawyers in America are deemed to demonstrate exceptional knowledge and success in their areas of practice. For Craig McClellan and Conor Hulburt, it's an honor they've earned more than once:

Craig R. McClellan has been named to Best Lawyers every year since 1993. As Founder of The McClellan Law Firm, he's won millions for plaintiffs in claims involving business and IP litigation, serious injury, and defective products, earning widespread recognition for his work litigating complex auto defect claims against powerful automakers and securing more than 145 verdicts and settlements in excess of $1 million each. He is a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates , an invite-only group of the top 100 plaintiffs' attorneys in the nation, and a recent inductee in the Lawdragon 500 Hall of Fame and Consumer Attorneys of San Diego Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame.

Conor J. Hulburt has been selected to The Best Lawyers in America in the Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs categories since 2021. At The McClellan Law Firm, he has obtained numerous seven- and eight-figure recoveries in claims involving serious personal injury, wrongful death, product defects, and insurance bad faith. Hulburt is a three-time recipient of San Diego Business Journal's "Best of the Bar" award and has been selected to The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and Super Lawyers on multiple occasions.

The McClellan Law Firm has been serving clients in matters of serious personal injury, wrongful death, and complex business litigation for more than 30 years. Based in San Diego, the firm handles cases across California and beyond. Visit www.mcclellanlaw.com for more information.

