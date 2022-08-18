READY-MIX TEAMSTERS ON STRIKE AT SRM CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL & SUPPLY

Local 50 Members Take to the Picket Line Over Unfair Labor Practices at Illinois-Based Concrete Hauling Company

CENTREVILLE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 50 ready-mix drivers at SRM Construction Material & Supply went on an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike yesterday over the company's refusal to negotiate a fair contract.

Throughout negotiations, Local 50 put forward proposals in an effort to reach an agreement and keep members working. The company responded by fully rejecting the union's offers, and made counter proposals that would take away health and welfare and retirement benefits from workers. The previous agreement expired on June 30.

"These workers haul concrete every day, as this company and its owner profits. The company cut drivers' wages by over $6 per hour prior to even beginning negotiations," said Pat Nichols, President of Local 50. "There is no reason and no excuse for this anti-worker behavior. We will fight united for a strong agreement and better working conditions!"

SRM Construction Material & Supply retained $456,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding, Nichols noted. Moreover, the company failed to provide drivers with personal protective equipment (PPE) or a hazard pay bonus.

"My brothers and I are standing together in this fight. We have full faith in our union and know that the Teamsters—both locally and internationally—will support us through this battle," said Aaron Epps, a ready-mix driver for the company and shop steward at Local 50.

