VITAS® Healthcare Names Laury Bliss as Vice President of Operations in Southern California

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laury Bliss, a seasoned healthcare business leader with decades of hospice and home health experience, has returned to VITAS Healthcare as vice president of hospice operations in Southern California. In this role, Bliss oversees the VITAS teams that provide compassionate, patient-centered care throughout the Inland Empire, San Gabriel Cities, Coastal Cities, Orange County and San Diego.

As a former senior general manager for VITAS, Bliss returns after two years to the nation's leading end-of-life care provider that recognized her as Top General Manager in 2018.

"I am thrilled to once again serve VITAS patients in delivering the highest quality of clinical, emotional and spiritual care services for those nearing the end of life," said Bliss. "My focus on bedside care and operational best practices supports our mission of putting patients and families first. My commitment to the Southern California community is unwavering—and I look forward to partnering with our communities with passion and a great sense of purpose."

With more than 18 years of hospice leadership and 12 years of multi-site management, Bliss brings powerful strengths to her role, including experience with home medical equipment and infusion therapy.

In addition to her tenure at VITAS, Bliss held high-level operational leadership roles with other hospice and home health providers in Southern California. The San Diego native and current Vista resident holds an MBA from Innova University.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 49 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 9,509 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 26 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the second quarter of 2022, VITAS reported an average daily census of 17,360. Visit www.vitas.com.

