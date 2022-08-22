BAL Dominates Elite Lawdragon Immigration Attorney Rankings, Once Again

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen BAL attorneys were named to the prestigious Lawdragon® 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers ranking, with the firm achieving more accolades than all other corporate immigration firms.

In the newly released 2022 Lawdragon rankings, which recognizes only 79 top immigration attorneys in the country, BAL is the most cited firm for corporate immigration, representing 19% of the ranked attorneys. These BAL Partners are singled out by Lawdragon: Rob Caballero, Kelli Duehning, Jeremy Fudge, Frieda Garcia, Delya Ghosh, Kortney Gibson, Jeff Joseph, Lynden Melmed, Edward Rios, Petra Tang, Carla Tarazi, and Susan Wehrer. Additionally, Jeff Appleman and David Berry, partners emeriti, are inducted into the Immigration Hall of Fame.

BAL has solidified its reputation as the go-to immigration firm for companies seeking a business advantage in acquiring and retaining the best talent in the world. With coast-to-coast offices and a dedicated Government Strategies team in Washington, D.C., BAL elevates immigration strategy while navigating compliance issues for many of the biggest companies in the world, as well as mid-sized entities and start-ups.

"Our clients deserve teams that deliver unprecedented results in record time thanks to our one BAL collaborative culture and groundbreaking in-house legal technology," says BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "We deliver this elite service thanks to the efforts of the leaders that Lawdragon recognized and the 1,400 BAL employees who dedicate themselves to exceptional client service."

The firm's employee-centered culture inspires leaders—reflected in the significant uptick in the number of attorneys recognized by Lawdragon this year – and attracts the best legal talent to our unconventional environment. From unlimited vacation to firmwide community service days, BAL offers perks that allow attorneys to thrive both inside and outside the office.

"We've excelled in a challenging job market and continue to attract top talent, because people recognize that there's something different going on here," says BAL's Chief Operating Officer Leslie C. Rohrbacker. "Our incredibly diverse staff, our majority-female ranks, and our fun-loving culture set us apart from traditional law firms. Add in industry-leading legal tech that frees us to focus on what really matters, and you have a special place that just keeps getting better."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firms, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable businesses to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, people-centered client services, and leading technology innovation. In 2018, BAL entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance with Deloitte U.K. to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model.

BAL's proprietary Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. BAL has ranked #1 on multiple industry rankings for diversity, equity and inclusion, including the #1 Law Firm for Women on the National Law Journal's Women in Law Scorecard the past four years in a row (2019-2022), #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), and #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot for three years running (2020-2022). In 2022, BAL won the "Best Company for Diversity," the "Best HR Team" and the "Best Company for Career Growth" by Comparably, based solely on employee ratings. See website for details: https://www.bal.com

