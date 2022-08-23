Givex Promotes Longtime Employee Juan Tovar to SVP of Corporate Integrations

Tovar has played a key role in the global fintech company's three recent acquisitions in six months, and will manage all post-purchase integrations in his new position

TORONTO , Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global fintech company Givex announced today the promotion of longtime employee Juan Tovar to SVP of Corporate Integrations. This news comes on the heels of Givex's most recent acquisition of UK-based Counter Solutions, LTD. , the third acquisition in the last six months.

After joining Givex in 2010 as Director of Client Services, Tovar was promoted in 2015 to Vice President of Client Services. In his new role as SVP of Corporate Integrations, Tovar will continue to play a key role in Givex's acquisition growth strategy.

"Givex has made major strides in our strategic growth plan with the acquisitions of Counter Solutions, Loyalty Lane and Kalex in the last six months," said Don Gray, CEO of Givex. "One of the most important parts of the acquisition process is the after-purchase integration of new team members and products with Givex tools and procedures. Juan has done a fantastic job of making this process as seamless as possible for both current and new team members while adhering to our proven internal processes. With the support of Juan and other key members of our team, our plan is to continue looking for acquisition opportunities in all of our markets to continue building our client base."

To support its growth strategy, Givex has acquired four companies in 18 months, which add additional products to Givex's tech ecosystem and expand the depth of its global client base. This strategy has proven to be successful, with the company's Q2 financial results reporting a revenue increase of 36% to $16.8 million and an increase in customer locations of 25% to 116,000, compared to the three-month period ending June 30, 2021.

17% of Givex's 323 employees have been with the company for more than ten years, and 32% have been at Givex for more than five years. Longevity is a rarity in the turnover-heavy technology industry, which illustrates the company's commitment to employee retention and career development.

"I am just as inspired and grateful to work at this company today as I was when I started twelve years ago," said Tovar. "The Givex team is constantly innovating and expanding our presence in the marketplace while also finding new ways to reward long-tenured employees and keep them invested in the company's success."

Due to its rapid growth, Givex is hiring for a number of roles in various departments. For more information about current job openings, please visit https://careers.givex.com/ .

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 116,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com .

