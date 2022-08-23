Throwing Dude - Expanding What's Possible for Avatar NFTs

Space Camp Dudes Landing Fall 2022 – Subscribe to TDSC Waitlist

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- a revolutionary new PFP NFT called Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is launching in the Fall. 10,000 NFTs will be available. TDSC features next level art, astonishing rarity, and a ground-breaking road map. Click here to join the waitlist.

Gyro Plasmic (pseudonym), Founder of TDSC says; "we wanted to expand the boundaries of our character art to include action and a sports element, so we decided on the throwing motion and the abundance of throwing sports. We did not limit ourselves to earth or even our own galaxy. We expanded what is possible to be thrown and what it takes to do that. We built all of that into our avatars." https://throwingdudespacecamp.com/

Over 650 Traits Including He/She/They plus Surprises

Creative team members Gyroplasmic Overlord (Canada) and Velocity Man (South Africa) have been iterating the concept and art for a long time (with daily creative sprints) and have achieved over 650 traits with over 220 on the clothing alone. We discovered how to create different gender identities within our universe of Dudes.

Bringing The Representation of Action to Avatar NFTs

Since our Dudes are from across our Universe, some of their capabilities go way beyond just throwing mere earthly objects and include galactic and even mythical throwing.

Innovating Sports with Sci-Fi and Vice Versa

TDSC is about living the creative inspired life and pursuing the joy of throwing and the joy of exploring. No matter your skill level, or where you come from in our universe, Throwing Dude Space Camp galactically celebrates the comradery of Space Camp and throwing.

Long Term Orientation Towards Roadmap

We are in it for the long haul and as TDCS gets resourced through revenue, we plan to introduce many benefits to the Throwing Dude Space Camp membership, which may include: our 57 planets art reveal, exclusive member merchandise, space camping festival under our aurora borealis, release of space camp song anthem and more. TDSC will push the boundaries of what is possible for a PFP NFT and will have a lot of fun doing it.

Dudes Arriving Fall 2022

Click here to join the Throwing Dude's waitlist.

Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is owned and operated by QaQaQ Inc.

