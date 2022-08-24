Bank of America Hosts Virtual Electric Vehicle Show, Premiering September 9, 2022

Innovative auto show features newest electric vehicles and in-depth discussions on the future of EV transportation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America will host its second annual virtual electric vehicle show, an online convention center experience premiering on World Electric Vehicle Day - September 9, 2022 - and featuring presentations by auto industry leaders, manufacturers, and electric vehicle experts. The event, entitled "EVolution," offers the public the opportunity to gain timely insight about design trends, car features, charging, financing, and sustainability.

Manufacturers including Daimler Truck North America, Lucid, Mercedes Benz and Volvo Cars will showcase their latest offerings; thought leaders from Bank of America, Forth, EVgo, and Go-Station will discuss a range of EV trends and topics including environmental sustainability and advances in sustainable transportation and infrastructure. Register at https://www.bankofamerica.com/auto-loans/electric-vehicles/.

"Bank of America is committed to environmental sustainability, which includes offering streamlined auto financing for electric vehicles. These sustainable solutions are increasingly important to our economic future, and we are delighted to offer experts in the field to provide perspective on this growing industry and its impact, while offering broad consumer access to information about how to select and finance their car," said Fabien Thierry, head of consumer vehicle products at Bank of America.

Featured presentations include:



12:00 pm - Sustainability and

Driving the Future Transportation and the global economy: Karen Fang, global head of Sustainable

Finance, and Alex Liftman, global environmental executive, Bank of America



12.30 pm - Innovation Driving

Electrification Volvo Cars' commitment to electrification: the private sector, innovation, and

infrastructure: Alex Tripi, head of Volvo Electrification



1:00 pm - Sustainability in the

Markets We Serve Sustainability in the communities that we serve: Aron Levine, president,

Preferred Banking, BofA, talks about commitment to sustainability



1:30 pm - Charging our Local

Communities How charging can drive Community Reinvestment and Environmental

Justice: Kieth Cockrell, president, Bank of America, Charlotte, and Ray

Addison, CMO, Go-Station



2:00 pm - Battery Economics Battery technology, supply constraints and economics: Martyn Briggs,

Bank of America Global Research



2:30 pm - Long Haul, Low

Emissions Reducing emissions and transforming the commercial trucking industry:

Rakesh Aneja, head of eMobility, Daimler Trucks North America



3:00 pm - Infrastructure 2030 Biden administration's electrification goals and what's needed to meet

full adoption: Jeff Allen, executive director of Forth



3:30 pm - Insights Driving

Evolution Developing innovative financing solutions: Mary Hines Droesch, head of

Consumer and Small Business Products, Bank of America, and Sharon

Miller, president of Small Business and Head of Specialty Banking and

Lending, Bank of America



4:00 pm -The Intersection of

Technology and Design Lucid Air – innovating their way to MotorTrend Car of the Year: Joann Jung,

Design Director, Interior





Bank of America has set tangible sustainable finance goals and made measurable progress in mobilizing and scaling capital deployment to help drive social and environmental change. In 2021, Bank of America set a goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in financing activities, operations and supply chain before 2050. As part of the company's commitment to deploy $1.5 trillion in sustainable finance by 2030, approximately $250 billion of capital was mobilized and deployed aligned with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (UN SDGs) in 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

