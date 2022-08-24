BIO-TECHNE INCLUDED IN THE FORBES BEST-IN-STATE EMPLOYERS 2022 LIST

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that it has been included in the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

America's Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast number of participants of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA. According to the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS), there are over 42,000 companies with an employee base of over 500 employees. The survey was conducted across 25 industry sectors, with 1,380 unique companies selected as top employers. This recognition puts Bio-Techne in the top 4% of companies nationwide that were eligible for consideration.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively.

"We are elated to be included in Forbes' list of Best-in-State Employers 2022," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "This recognition serves as evidence that we are building a corporate culture and workplace environment that is valued by our employees, which has grown to include over 3,000 Bio-Techne team members."

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations

david.clair@bio-techne.com

612-656-441

