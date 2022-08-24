CARNIVAL LUMINOSA OPENS FOR SALE AS THE NEWEST FUN SHIP PREPARES TO JOIN THE CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE FLEET

Now Accepting Reservations for Australia and Alaska Sailings from Nov. 6, 2022 through April 2024

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line announced today that reservations are open for the inaugural season of its newest ship Carnival Luminosa which will debut from Brisbane, Australia Nov. 6, 2022 before repositioning for seasonal service from Seattle to Alaska next May.

When Carnival Luminosa arrives to Australia in just three short months, it will be the latest Carnival ship to be adorned with the stunning new livery that was introduced on Mardi Gras in 2021 and has been added to half the Carnival fleet, with the red, white and blue hues long associated with Carnival Cruise Line. The ship will also boast a vintage funnel design reminiscent of the funnels on Carnival's original ships like Mardi Gras, Carnivale and Festivale.

"We couldn't be prouder to welcome Carnival Luminosa to our fleet and to start our highly anticipated sailings from Brisbane followed by unique bucket-list itineraries in Alaska," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "To truly make Luminosa feel part of the Carnival Cruise Line family, we are adding our beautiful new livery to her hull, of course, and are keeping her throwback funnel design that once adorned some of our most iconic earlier vessels. We'll be adding some Carnival features in the upcoming dry dock and adapting some existing features to align with Carnival's casual style, but ultimately, our crew will make everyone feel right at home as soon as they join the ship."

Carnival Luminosa will be home to many of the activities and experiences from other Carnival ships that guests have come to know and love as well as some new spaces.

Featuring guest favorites from entertainment, youth, and spa, to casino, bars and dining, offerings will include Playlist Productions, The Punchliner Comedy Club, Limelight Lounge, Piano Bar 88, Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Chef's Table, Bonsai Sushi Express, Seaday Brunch, Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, and Cloud 9 Spa, among others.

Itineraries for Inaugural Season

As she opens for booking, Carnival Luminosa will sail a variety of seasonal itineraries from Brisbane from Nov. 6, 2022 to April 13, 2023, offering something for everyone; including, three- and four-day cruises to popular Australian ports for a brief holiday; six- and seven-day Great Barrier Reef and South Pacific sailings; longer eight- to 11-day voyages to top destinations like Noumea and Lifou Isle in New Caledonia, Port Vila and Mystery Island in Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and New Zealand; as well as a Carnival Journeys transpacific voyage as Luminosa repositions to Seattle, stopping in Tahiti, Polynesia, among other stunning sites.

From Seattle, Carnival Luminosa will sail a four-month Alaska schedule with 17 seven-day sailings as well as six- and eight-day sailings to port favorites such as Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, and the scenic cruising of Tracy Arm Fjord. Completing its season in Alaska, Carnival Luminosa will operate another transpacific voyage back to Brisbane, stopping in exotic, first-time-for-Carnival destinations, including Kushiro, Aomori, Tokyo, Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, as well as Puerto Princesa, Philippines and Bitung, Indonesia.

Full details on Carnival Luminosa's itineraries can be found here. Among the many exciting and fun-filled itineraries to choose from:

7-day Alaska sailing from Seattle (7/20/2023) – Juneau, Alaska ; Haines, Alaska ; Tracy Arm Fjord, Alaska ; and Victoria, BC , Canada .

11-day Carnival Journeys Papua New Guinea sailing from Brisbane (11/19/2023) – Conflict Islands; Alotau, Papua New Guinea ; Rabaul, Papua New Guinea ; and Kiriwina Island.

22-day Carnival Journeys Transpacific sailing to Seattle from Brisbane (4/13/2023) – Noumea, New Caledonia ; Suva, Fiji Islands; Papeete (Tahiti), Polynesia; Moorea (Tahiti), Polynesia; and Honolulu, Hawaii .

30-day Carnival Journeys Transpacific sailing to Brisbane from Seattle (9/14/2023) – Ketchikan, Alaska ; Icy Strait Point, Alaska ; Hubbard Glacier, Alaska ; Kushiro, Japan ; Aomori, Japan ; Tokyo, Japan ; Hiroshima, Japan ; Nagasaki, Japan ; Puerto Princesa , Philippines ; and Bitung, Indonesia .

Additional Information and Reservations

Carnival Luminosa is a sister ship to the four other Spirit-class ships that are already popular among Carnival guests. More details are to be revealed about Carnival Luminosa's dry dock and the reimagination of the ship as it continues to change over from Costa to Carnival ahead of its November service start up.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation on Carnival Luminosa now, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise sector, making a cruise vacation an affordable and popular option for millions of guests. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. homeports and employs more than 40,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea, is the first cruise ship in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Carnival returns to Australia in October 2022 and will welcome four additional ships over the next two years, including Carnival Celebration, which arrives to Miami in November to close out Carnival's 50th birthday festivities.

