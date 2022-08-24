eBay Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

New Independent Director, Aparna Chennapragada, brings significant technology expertise

Katie Mitic, Founder & CEO of SomethingElse, to step down from eBay Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced the appointment of Aparna Chennapragada to its Board of Directors effective immediately. The company also announced that Katie Mitic has decided to step down from the Board of Directors effective September 15, 2022.

"We are excited to have Aparna join our Board of Directors," said Paul Pressler, Chairman of the Board, eBay Inc. "Aparna will bring extensive experience in consumer products and businesses powered by foundational technologies such as AI, Augmented Reality and Blockchain. Her expertise will help eBay, helping us to further support the company's tech-led reimagination."

"Separately, we want to thank Katie for her service to the Board of Directors," continued Pressler. "Katie has been with us since 2011 and has provided exceptional guidance, expertise and insights. As the Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, she helped guide the board through a number of changes over the years and helped shape it into a board that is richly diverse in backgrounds and perspectives that has helped support eBay's management team in executing its long-term strategy. Thank you, Katie, for your leadership and tremendous contributions."

Aparna Chennapragada brings deep operating, technology and product expertise to eBay. Until recently, she served as Robinhood's Chief Product Officer. Prior to Robinhood, Aparna was a Vice President and General Manager for AR and Shopping at Google. During her tenure with Google, she held various leadership roles focusing on AI, Visual Search and Product Insights. Previously, Aparna served on the Board of Directors of Capital One. Aparna holds an M.S. in Management and Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an M.S. in Computer Sciences from the University of Texas at Austin and a B. Tech in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

"eBay has made incredible progress on its strategy for their tech-led reimagination over the past two years, and I'm thrilled to be joining the board and helping to support their leadership team as they execute their goals to drive growth and create long-term value for shareholders," said Aparna Chennapragada.

As a matter of practice, the Board of Directors regularly evaluates the composition of the board and considers how they can maintain the appropriate mix of skills, qualifications and diversity of backgrounds to best oversee the business and long-term strategy of the company. Following these changes, eBay Inc.'s Board of Directors will be composed of nine directors, eight of whom are independent.

