4S Bay CIO Departure Announcement

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4S Bay Partners LLC (4S Bay) announced today that Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Jim Casselberry is resigning his position effective August 31, 2022. In his place, Rashid Malik has been designated as Acting Chief Investment Officer. Malik has been Director of Investments at 4SBay since 2020 and leads several major initiatives. He has already begun transitioning to his elevated leadership role within the group.

Since joining 4S Bay in 2017. Casselberry has utilized the Sarowitz family investment assets to work towards bringing capital to BIPOC and Women led leaders to benefit their communities with sustainable wealth building impacts. He also led 4S Bay Partners in over 20 private equity investments, numerous direct entrepreneurial investments, and innovative real estate transactions.

"Since joining 4S Bay, I have been honored to build and work with an exceptional team of investment professionals during an incredibly trying period. Our achievements were a result of hard work, skill, and commitment from every single one of our 4S Bay team members. I look forward to watching 4S Bay's continued growth and success in coming years. " said Casselberry while reflecting on his time at 4S Bay.

"We are grateful to Jim Casselberry for his commitment to the mission and success of 4S Bay and its many investments that create economic opportunities for marginalized communities. We sincerely wish him well as he pursues his next endeavor," said Managing Partner Jessica Sarowitz.

