GIGABYTE AORUS Returns to PAX West in Full Force

TAIPEI , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE is back in Seattle, Washington with Team AORUS for another installment of the highly anticipated PAX West starting Friday, September 2, through Monday, September 5, 2022. This year's theme is AORUSVERSE, as attendees are invited to explore the vast gaming universe packed with the latest GIGABYTE AORUS gaming hardware and gears. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience these products hands-on and compete for prizes in esports challenges set up at the booth.

GIGABYTE will bring the ultimate 4K immersive experience to this year's PAX West with its complete 4K gaming monitor line, ranging from 28-inch to 48-inch in various panel types. Attendees are free to test them out in person and get immersed in the gaming action. For PC build enthusiasts, there will be a cool-looking AORUS PC mod on display inspired by the world-renowned game Fortnite.

There will also be a special Resident Evil-themed corner at the booth resembling the horror scene that takes place in the game. Attendees will be able to play the game on the huge AORUS FO48U 4K gaming monitor and experience the ultimate gaming experience like no others, thanks to FO48U's OLED panel for the stunning visuals and the exclusive Space Audio for the true-to-life sounds.

In addition to all the hustle and bustle on site, GIGABYTE will be hosting an online event from August 24th to September 5th and giving away a GIGABYTE M32UC 4K curved gaming monitor as the grand prize. Those who cannot attend the show can also team up with GIGABYTE AORUS through the online event and go on a fun adventure in AORUSVERSE. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/paxw22

