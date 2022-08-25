Limitless X Announces Ticker Change to "VYBE" Effective August 25, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless X Inc., (OTCQB: BLAB) (OTCQB: VYBE) ("the Company"), a creative and empowering lifestyle agency and brand house, today announced that effective at market open, Thursday, August 25, 2022, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "VYBE", which replaces its previous ticker symbol "BLAB".

The change was made to align the Company's vision in being a digital marketing powerhouse for brands and companies within the health & wellness, beauty & skincare, and CBD industry. The Company owns VYBE.COM and plans to launch its line of products in September 2022.

Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X, commented "This is a major step forward as we advance our corporate strategy and our mission to put Limitless X on the map as the premier brand digital brand powerhouse for our brands, clients and businesses. "VYBE" stands for Visualize Yourself Better Everyday, which is our slogan and what our products can help our clients achieve. The new ticker better reflects the positive vibe ethos that we are creating and the essence behind our motivation for focusing on health and wellness."

There is no action required by Limitless X's current shareholders and the change in its ticker symbols will not effect on the Company's corporate structure or business. As such, the Company's CUSIP will remain unchanged.

About Jas Mathur

Jas Mathur is an investor and entrepreneur who has developed multiple brands in the marketing, health and wellness spaces generating tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. The digital marketing and branding firm he founded, Limitless X , has launched numerous industry-leading products in the dietary and CBD supplement sectors. He is a trendsetter with more than 7 million Instagram followers and frequently collaborates with leaders in the sports and entertainment industries.

Jas' passion is helping accelerate the achievement of people's health, wellness and business goals, inspired by his personal transformation story of losing over 250lbs in his twenties. Now a sought-after expert in developing fitness and training programs, he's helped many high-profile figures embark on their own health journeys and seeks to do the same for today's youth. Suitably, he partnered with Dr. Oz's nonprofit, Healthcorps, to jumpstart health and wellness programs targeted at teens and young adults.

As Jas transformed his life and body, he applied his newfound passion for health and wellness to launch Limitless X. Prospective services he is blueprinting for the company include personality development, life coaching and educational platforms, in addition to the brand portfolio.

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency specializing in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing. The Company has a global eco-system with three verticals and a series of unique product and service-oriented businesses within each, focused on the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD Industries.

SOURCE Limitless X