Modak and Neo4j Announce Partnership

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modak, a leading data engineering solutions provider, and Neo4j®, the world's leading graph data platform, today announced a partnership that will enable enterprises to accelerate the journey from multiple data sources to data products by bringing together the capabilities of Modak Nabu™ and Neo4j.

According to Gartner, "By 2025, graph technologies will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations, up from 10% in 2021, facilitating rapid decision making across the enterprise."

"With growing data volumes and increasing diversity in data sources, it is essential for enterprises to provide their users the capability to understand relationships between different data assets. The partnership with Neo4j will bring the power of knowledge graphs, visualization, and analytics to data and business teams to accelerate the creation of data products using a self-service approach," said Milind Chitgupakar, Chief Analytics Officer, and co-founder, at Modak.

Modak Nabu™ enables enterprises to automate data ingestion, curation, and consumption processes at a petabyte scale. Modak Nabu™ empowers tomorrow's smart enterprises to create repeatable and scalable business data domain products that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of business users, data scientists, and BI analysts in finding the appropriate data, at the right time, and in the right context.

Neo4j is the modern graph data platform for today's intelligent applications. Neo4j is the only enterprise-strength graph database that combines native graph storage, scalable speed-optimized architecture, and ACID compliance. Neo4j enables data and business teams to harness connected data and avoid complex queries. Neo4j empowers analysts and data scientists with increased ML accuracy, scalable analytics, and contextual AI – making better predictions with the data they already have.

With Modak and Neo4j partnership, enterprises will get the benefits of:

Faster relationship and pattern discovery in datasets using graph visualization

Simplified querying for data analytics with Cypher query language

Democratization of data access along with effective graph visualization

Consumption-ready curated data products

Self-service data engineering using a no-code/low-code platform

Integration of Modak Nabu™ with Neo4j

Multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud data engineering

About Modak

Modak is a solutions company that enables enterprises to manage and utilize their data landscape effectively. We provide technology and cloud agnostic software and services to accelerate data migration initiatives. We use machine learning (ML) techniques to transform how structured and unstructured data is prepared, consumed, and shared.

Modak's portfolio of Data Engineering Studio provides best-in-class delivery services, managed data operations, enterprise data lake, data mesh, data fabric, augmented data preparation, data quality, and governed data lake solutions.

About Neo4j

Neo4j is the world's leading graph data platform. We help organizations – including Comcast , ICIJ , NASA , UBS , and Volvo Cars – capture the rich context of the real world that exists in their data to solve challenges of any size and scale. Our customers transform their industries by curbing financial fraud and cybercrime, optimizing global networks, accelerating breakthrough research, and providing better recommendations. Neo4j delivers real-time transaction processing, advanced AI/ML, intuitive data visualization, and more.

