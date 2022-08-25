New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls Kidoozie™ Activity Desk Toys Due to Entanglement and Entrapment Hazards https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Epoch-Everlasting-Play-Recalls-Kidoozie-Activity-Desk-Toys-Due-to-Entanglement-and-Entrapment-Hazards

Steel Rolling Chassis for Utility Vehicles Recalled Due to Crash and Injury Hazards; Imported by Navitas Vehicle Systems

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Steel-Rolling-Chassis-for-Utility-Vehicles-Recalled-Due-to-Crash-and-Injury-Hazards-Imported-by-Navitas-Vehicle-Systems

Big Game Hunters Children's Outdoor Kitchens Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Imported by DOM Sports; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Big-Game-Hunters-Childrens-Outdoor-Kitchens-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban-Imported-by-DOM-Sports-Sold-Exclusively-at-Amazon-com

IKEA Recalls METALLISK Espresso Makers Due to Burn and Injury Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/IKEA-Recalls-METALLISK-Espresso-Makers-Due-to-Burn-and-Injury-Hazards

Trek Bicycle Corporation Recalls Road Bikes and Bicycle Handlebar/ Stems Due to Fall and Crash Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Trek-Bicycle-Corporation-Recalls-Road-Bikes-and-Bicycle-Handlebar-Stems-Due-to-Fall-and-Crash-Hazards

Paddles Sold with Stand-up Paddleboards Recalled Due to Risk of Puncture or Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Agit Global

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Paddles-Sold-with-Stand-up-Paddleboards-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Puncture-or-Laceration-Hazard-Manufactured-by-Agit-Global

Huffy Corporation Recalls Ride-On Toys Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Huffy-Corporation-Recalls-Ride-On-Toys-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards

