Regen BioPharma Develops Novel Means of Using CAR-T cell Immunotherapy to Attack Solid Tumors

Company Develops A Two-Step Sequential Approach

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) and (OTC PINK: RGBPP) announced today development of a novel immunotherapy for treatment of solid tumors. Current cellular approaches to kill cancer involve administration of a specific type of modified T cell called "chimeric antigen receptor" (CAR) T cell. Despite significant progress being made in using CAR-T cells to treat leukemia, little progress has been made in solid tumors such as those found in lung, brain, breast, prostate and colon. It is believed that solid tumors possess an abnormal "microenvironment" which physically prevents T cells from entering the tumor, as well as inactivating T cells that do manage to enter. The microenvironment consists of surrounding blood vessels, immune cells, fibroblasts, signaling molecules and an extracellular matrix. The solid tumor is surrounded by its microenvironment and constantly interacts with it.

The current approach developed by the Company, for which a provisional patent application has been submitted, involves initial treatment of the tumor microenvironment with cells of the innate immune system called CAR-M and CAR-NK cells. These cells, which also begin to attack the tumor, are able to "normalize" the tumor microenvironment, thus allowing CAR-T cells to enter and attack the tumor.

"The company believes that taking this two-step approach – first softening up the target with CAR-M and CAR-NK cells and then bringing in the heavy artillery (CAR-T cells) will allow solid tumors to be successfully targeted by these cell therapies, thus greatly expanding the CAR-T market and ultimately saving people's lives," said Dr. David Koos, CEO and Chairman of the Company.

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

