Search for fall getaways is up 40% as Americans welcome sweater weather - and its savings, Expedia reports

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the end of summer ushers in dreams of leaf-peeping and pumpkin-spice-flavored everything, fall mania is playing out in another way this year: trip planning. Today, Expedia® reveals searches for fall getaways are up 40% compared to the same timeframe last year,1 indicating that many Americans are preparing to spend the season away from home. The leading travel company also found that U.S. travelers are increasingly setting their sights on international destinations like Barbados, Ho Chi Minh City, London and Munich, which are all experiencing triple-digit increases in interest for fall travel. As flight prices tend to drop after the busy summer travel season, savvy travelers can take advantage of the savings fall brings.

Expedia offers the following tips to help travelers stretch their dollars even further this fall:2

Travel domestically during the week of September 26 th , when average ticket prices are expected to be nearly 45% cheaper than they were during the summer months.

For international flights, travel during the week of October 10 th , when average ticket prices are projected to be 20% lower than during summer.

Depart on a Tuesday or Wednesday instead of Monday to score the lowest fares.

"Fall is right around the corner, and while many are looking forward to breaking out their favorite boots and pumpkin bread recipes, autumn also means big travel savings," said Christie Hudson, head of U.S. public relations for Expedia. "Many destinations are more affordable than they've been in months, making it the perfect time to have an authentic Oktoberfest experience in Munich or swap out the faux foliage for the real deal in New England."

Best Fall Travel Deals

Fall travelers have a lot to choose from when it comes to saving on a shoulder season getaway. Below are some of the destinations offering the best value compared to summer:3

Note: ATP is average ticket price for roundtrip flights.

Seattle – ATPs down more than 45% Los Angeles – ATPs down more than 35% Portland – ATPs down nearly 35% Barcelona – ATPs down almost 30% San Francisco – ATPs down more than 25% London – ATPs down around 20% San Diego – ATPs down 20% Chicago – ATPs down around 20% Rome – ATPs down about 15% Paris – ATPs down about 15% Cancun – ATPs down more than 10% Mexico City – ATPs down more than 10%

Expert tip: booking airfare and lodging at the same time on Expedia – known as bundling – can save travelers hundreds of dollars. This is especially valuable in the current environment as some hotel rates remain higher than normal for the season.

Top Destinations for Fall

Bolstered by the favorable exchange rate and the easing of travel restrictions compared to this time last year, European destinations are top of mind for fall travelers. Expedia data also shows interest is rebounding for escapes to Asia. Below are the trending hotspots for fall:1

Europe : London (+290%), Paris (+210%), Munich (+180%), Copenhagen (+150%), Dublin (+80%)

Asia / Oceania : Ho Chi Minh City (+630%), Singapore (+250%), Nepal (+235%), Seoul (+180%), Auckland (+95%)

Beaches near and far : Barbados (+3,360%), Orlando (+60%), Punta Cana (+40%) Orange County (+40%), Fort Lauderdale (+25%)

U.S. city breaks: New York City (+75%), Seattle (+55%), Washington D.C. (+45%) San Francisco (+35%), Boston (+30%)

Must-have Fall Experiences

1 Compares flight searches made between Jan. 1 and July 26 for travel between Sept. 6 and Nov. 15 for 2021 and 2022.

2 Price Comparisons based on Expedia.com flight forecasts for travel between Sept. 5, 2022 – Nov. 15, 2022 compared to travel between May 31, 2022 - Sept. 4, 2022 as of Aug. 14, 2022.

3 Compares average ticket prices and/or average daily hotel rates for travel between June 1 and Aug. 30, 2022 and Sept. 6 and Nov. 15, 2022.

