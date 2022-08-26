August 29 Broadcast of "The Search for Accountability" on Federal News Network Will Feature USDA Inspector General Phyllis Fong

Series is a Partnership Between Graduate School USA and Federal News Network

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phyllis Fong, Inspector General (IG), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will be the featured guest on the August 29 broadcast of "The Search for Accountability," airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on Federal News Network 1500 AM, hosted by Michael Binder, Director of Graduate School USA's Government Audit Training Institute.

To listen to this broadcast live, visit: https://live.federalnewsnetwork.com/listen/ or tune in to 1500 AM radio at 2:00 p.m. on August 29.

"USDA plays an enormous role in the health of every American – especially helping to protect the safety and availability of food and agricultural products domestically and abroad as a driver of commerce, humanitarian assistance and diplomacy," said Binder. "We expect a lively discussion with Ms. Fong about the accountability and monitoring challenges associated with food and nutrition, agricultural research and rural development. We will also discuss the great work that federal inspectors general do in pursuing integrity and public trust in government operations."

Ms. Fong was nominated by President George W. Bush and confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Inspector General of USDA in December 2002, providing leadership and expertise in oversight of the vast portfolio of the USDA's services and programs. She leads the USDA Office of Inspector General's independent and objective audits, inspections and investigations of efficiency and effectiveness, plus efforts to detect and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse. She was elected by the IG community as the first Chairwoman of the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), serving three terms in that role.

Prior to being the USDA's IG, Ms. Fong was nominated by President Bill Clinton and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the Inspector General of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in 1999.

Ms. Fong has a bachelor's degree from Pomona College and a Juris Doctor Degree from Vanderbilt University Law School. She is a member of the Tennessee and District of Columbia Bars.

"The Search for Accountability" features insightful conversations with key government oversight officials including inspectors general and the Comptroller General of the United States. This series, which airs most Mondays at 2:00 p.m. ET., is produced in a partnership between Graduate School USA and Federal News Network. Recordings of past programs are available here.

ABOUT GRADUATE SCHOOL USA (GSUSA)

Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals. GSUSA is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) which educates service minded students by providing career-focused higher education and career learning.

ABOUT MICHAEL BINDER

Michael Binder is Director, Government Audit Training Institute, at Graduate School USA. He has dedicated his career to advancing accountability in government, as well as the knowledge, skills, and abilities for bringing that goal to fruition. Binder is also a 43-year veteran in service to the GAO/IG community and a professor since 1975.

