JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Curion, a Portfolio Company of Monroe Capital, on Their Sale to Summit Park

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curion, a portfolio company of Monroe Capital, has been sold to Summit Park.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Curion is a data-driven provider of product and consumer insights to the Fortune 500. The Company specializes in performing full-service consumer qualitative and quantitative insights research for brands spanning the full product innovation lifecycle, including ideation, testing design, execution, and analysis. Having conducted over 35,000 product tests in its 30-year history, Curion leverages its market leading data to benchmark product category data with its innovative Curion Score™ offering, providing unparalleled information to leading brands in the food and beverage, quick serve restaurant, personal care, home care, and durable goods industries.

Partnering with Summit Park, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm, will help Curion further disrupt the industry and accelerate their growth. With this investment, Curion will continue to expand their services and grow their platform to be a world-class leader in consumer product insights.

