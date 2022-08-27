NINGDE, China, Aug. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 27, CATL and ZEEKR jointly announced ZEEKR as the first car brand to be powered by mass-produced Qilin batteries. ZEEKR 009 will be the world's first car with Qilin inside, and ZEEKR 001 will be the world's first model equipped with Qilin batteries of 1,000 km range. The two companies have reached five-year strategic partnership, and based on deep cooperation, agreed to strengthen interaction of supply and demand so as to promote the technological advancement of the new energy industry.

CATL and ZEEKR sign five-year strategic cooperation agreement, first volume of Qilin batteries to power ZEEKR models (PRNewswire)

The Qilin batteries are based on CATL's third-generation CTP technology. With a record-breaking volume utilization efficiency of 72% and an energy density of up to 255 Wh/kg, it achieves the highest system integration level worldwide so far, capable of delivering a range of over 1,000 km. Moreover, by adopting the trail-blazing large-surface cell cooling technology, Qilin supports a hot start in 5 minutes and fast charging in 10 minutes. With the same chemical system and the same pack size, it can deliver 13% more power than the 4680 battery, accomplishing an all-round improvement in range, fast-charging, safety, service life, efficiency and low-temperature performance.

Bearing in mind the market demand and user experience, Qilin batteries will be able to bring into full play its energy efficiency with the support of the open and leading Sustainable Experience Architecture (SAE), providing perfect pure electric driving solution. Models with Qilin inside will free customers from anxiety about range, charging and safety of EV batteries, enabling them to enjoy comfortable driving experience.

"ZEEKR 009 with Qilin inside will be delivered to our customers in Q1 2023, and ZEEKR 001 Qilin edition will be rolled out in Q2 2023. Supported by the world-leading SEA and the cutting-edge Qilin batteries, we will be able to offer absolute driving pleasure to our customers," said An Conghui, CEO of ZEEKR.

"Upholding the principle of delivering solutions with joint efforts, we are dedicated to enabling automakers to build global high-end car brands with leading EV battery technologies and solutions, thus promoting global e-mobility transition," said Dr. Robin Zeng, founder and Chairman of CATL.

It takes only 65 days for CATL to unveil the mass-produced models with Qilin inside following the release of the battery, which epitomizes CATL's commitment to the demand for long-range, ultra-fast charging and high-safety battery products by the market and customers. It is another milestone in the development of intelligent electric vehicles, which will accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.

CATL and ZEEKR sign five-year strategic cooperation agreement, first volume of Qilin batteries to power ZEEKR models (PRNewswire)

CATL and ZEEKR sign five-year strategic cooperation agreement, first volume of Qilin batteries to power ZEEKR model (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.