Cigna Grows ACA Marketplace Presence, Giving More Customers and Communities Access to Quality, Cost-Effective Care

Expansion includes presence in three new states and 50 new counties

Plan features include new virtual primary care through MDLIVE, expanded $0 benefit options, and cost-effective prescription drugs

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna (NYSE: CI) will provide more customers and communities access to affordable, predictable, and simple health care coverage in 2023 by expanding the reach of its ACA Marketplace exchange plans. During the upcoming Open Enrollment Period, which begins in November, Cigna health plans will be available on the individual exchange in three new states—Texas, Indiana, and South Carolina—as well as in additional counties in Georgia, Mississippi, and North Carolina.

"As a society, we continue to see a significant need for a competitive and sustainable individual market, which is why Cigna has maintained its presence on the ACA Marketplace since 2014 and continues to expand into new areas," said Charles Berg, president of Cigna's U.S. Government business. "By expanding into geographic areas where we have strong provider partnerships, we are able to offer more people access to affordable, quality care that helps create superior health outcomes."

With this expansion, pending final regulatory approvals, Cigna will offer individual and family plans on the individual exchanges in 363 counties spanning 16 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. These new markets have the potential to reach approximately 730,000 additional customers in 2023.

Key features that Cigna customers will enjoy include:

24/7 access to virtual primary care: New for 2023, members will have access to MDLIVE's primary care physician network for routine visits via video at any time. Additionally, MDLIVE's network includes access to virtual dermatology and virtual behavioral health care. Members also benefit from access to $0 virtual urgent-acute care and $0 virtual wellness screenings through MDLIVE.*

Expanded $0 benefits: Select plans offer a $0 deductible or $0 copays on various benefits. All plans offer $0 preventive care.

First-dollar coverage for outpatient lab exams: Members on select plans will have a predictable copay for outpatient labs exams, regardless of whether they have met their deductible.

Cost-effective prescription drugs: Plans feature copays ranging from $0 - $3 for preferred generics and access to Cigna's Patient Assurance Program,** which caps insulin costs at $25 per month for a 30-day supply.

Walgreens Advantage pharmacy network: In most markets, members can receive 30-day and 90-day retail prescriptions through the Walgreens Advantage Network, a network of 43,000 independent pharmacies anchored by Walgreens.***

Incentives for healthy behaviors: Customers 18 and older can earn up to $325 in points that can be redeemed for a debit card or merchandise through our Take Control Rewards program.

Cigna's 2023 plans will also include digital tools, including the myCigna® mobile app and Cigna One Guide®, which provide proactive and personalized support on questions regarding plans, ways to save money, and identifying high-quality care providers.

"From anytime-access to virtual care to $0 wellness screenings and personalized support for chronic condition management, Cigna's plans are designed to meet customers wherever they are on their health care journey and provide the care and coverage they value most," said Lisa Lough, president of Cigna's Individual and Family Plans business. "By continuing to expand and enhance our individual and family plans, more people will have access to quality, affordable care that supports whole-person health."

Individuals and families interested in enrolling in a health plan on the national individual exchange or on a state-based exchange may do so during the 2023 Open Enrollment Period that runs from Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023. Health plans purchased by Dec. 15, 2022, during the Open Enrollment Period, are effective Jan. 1, 2023.

*Cigna provides access to dedicated virtual care through a national telehealth provider, MDLIVE located on myCigna, as part of your health plan. Providers are solely responsible for any treatment provided to their patients. Video chat may not be available in all areas or with all providers. This service is separate from your health plan's network and may not be available in all areas. $0 virtual care benefit for minor acute medical care not available for all plans. HSA plans and non-minor acute medical care may apply a copay, coinsurance or deductible. Virtual care does not guarantee that a prescription will be written. Refer to plan documents for complete description of virtual care services and costs, including other telehealth/telemedicine benefits. For IL customers a primary care provider referral may be required for specialist virtual visits.

**Discounts available with the Cigna Patient Assurance Program. $25 is the maximum out-of-pocket cost for a 30-day supply.

***The Walgreens Advantage Network will apply to all markets with the exception of TX and VA, which will remain on the current Cigna 90 Now CVS Network.

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability, and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth, companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

