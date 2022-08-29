Guidehouse Named a Fastest Growing Firm by Consulting Magazine

Guidehouse emerges as a top professional services firm brand; Accelerated ability to close valuable acquisitions and forge new partnerships

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2022 Fastest Growing Firm by Consulting Magazine. The prestigious list recognizes the profession's top movers and shakers in terms of revenue growth over the past three years.

Guidehouse has continued to make its mark as one of the nation's fastest-growing consulting firms over the past several years, growing both organically and inorganically to become a next-generation consultancy.

Further underscoring its growth, Guidehouse used the pandemic closure to reimagine the office of the future and opened a new headquarters in McLean, VA to reflect employees' post-pandemic needs, and enhanced employee-dedicated programs including retention and redeployment initiatives that allowed Guidehouse to avoid COVID-related layoffs, resulting in the company's higher year-over-year ranking as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company.

"Our mission at Guidehouse is to help clients address their most complex challenges as they build trust in society and shape a new, more resilient future. This is driven by our talented workforce, where differences are embraced and viewed as instrumental in how we build the best teams to tackle complexity," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Guidehouse. "Being named again to Consulting Magazine's Fastest Growing Firms is an incredible honor and a direct reflection of our people – their focus, innovation, and dedication."

With 13,000+ employees and subject matter experts, Guidehouse is a next generation consultancy focused on the 21st century challenges that has the insights and expertise across a range of consulting, digital services, and managed services. With agility and scale unseen in legacy consulting models, Guidehouse creates innovative solutions that help their clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success.

For more information about Consulting Magazine's list of Fastest Growing Firms, please visit https://www.event.consultingmag.com/fastest-growing-firms.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse