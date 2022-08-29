InventHelp Inventor Develops Private & Portable Home Work Space (BEC-154)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to develop a solution to create a better environment for children learning and adults working from home during the pandemic," said an inventor, from Kingston, Mass., "so I invented the CUBED. The portable design of the Home Cube would aid in focus and organization for users while also creating privacy and reducing noise disruptions."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient work space for use while learning or working from home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to working at an open table or desk. As a result, it enhances privacy and organization. The invention features a portable design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for students and individuals working from home. Additionally, it can be easily stored when not in use and it is producible in design variations.

