Sealing Technologies Inc. Awarded $168.5M to Provide USMC Cyber Defense Support

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies, Inc. (SealingTech), a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) that provides innovative cybersecurity solutions, was recently awarded a $168.5 million task order to assist the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) with their Defensive Cyber Weapons System (DCWS). SealingTech will support the Marine Corps Cyber Protection teams by building a holistic cyber defense solution comprised of SealingTech fly away kits and a suite of tools to analyze vulnerabilities, map key cyber terrain and respond to incidents.

"We are both humbled and excited that the USMC has trusted SealingTech with this critical mission"

"The DCWS system is an important enabler of cyberspace maneuver across the Department of Defense's (DoD) key terrain." said Ed Sealing, Founder and CEO of SealingTech. "We are both humbled and excited that the USMC has trusted SealingTech with this critical mission and we are hitting the ground running to ensure its success."

With this contract award, and their support to the Army, Navy, and US Air Force cyber teams, SealingTech continues to posture the DoD cyber operators with a standard defensive cyber operating platform in preparation for a Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture. As an industry partner, SealingTech is ideally positioned to work across all DoD services and agencies to identify best practices and enable the most effective and efficient joint solution.

About Sealing Technologies Inc.

SealingTech is a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) that rapidly delivers innovative cybersecurity solutions that modernize, protect, and defend the networks and systems of the Federal Government and private industries. SealingTech's vast cyberspace experience and knowledge provides cutting-edge research, engineering and integration services that support the United States and their allies.

