AT&T Expanding Fiber Internet Service to Arizona

Multi-gig speeds and excellent value expected in the Mesa area

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the news?

AT&T* plans to expand its award-winning fiber internet service to bring reliable, high-speed broadband to the Mesa, Ariz., area. Service is expected to be available to local residents in 2023.

AT&T is the nation's largest fiber internet provider1 and is leading the nation's largest fiber build. With this expansion, Mesa area residents can connect to new opportunities with fast, reliable and secure internet service. And where AT&T offers fiber, we win in wireless. This means more Mesa residents could soon enjoy America's Most Reliable Wireless Network.2

"Fiber is hands-down the best technology to deliver high-speed broadband, and this expansion is allowing AT&T to aggressively roll out service to the Mesa area," said John Stankey, Chief Executive Officer, AT&T. "Our long-term goal is to provide fiber to as many customers as we can, and this is just one of many steps we're taking to achieve that goal."

Why is this important?

Mesa is one of the largest and fastest growing cities in America, so AT&T sees a great opportunity to deliver better access to education, jobs, healthcare and more through the power of fiber connectivity. AT&T expects to offer speeds of up to 5-Gigs of fiber-based broadband to more than 100,000 homes in and around the Mesa area. AT&T's previously provided capital investment guidance is unchanged.

"In an increasingly virtual world, access to high-speed internet is a key to success for individuals, families and business owners," said John Giles, Mayor of Mesa. "We welcome AT&T to Mesa as their team delivers fiber connectivity, ultimately creating better access to education, jobs and healthcare for our great city."

AT&T also has a long and productive business relationship with Corning Incorporated, its largest fiber manufacturing supplier. Corning's recent investment in a new optical cable manufacturing facility in the Mesa area will help produce the fiber-optic cable needed to help millions of Americans connect to new opportunities and further close the digital divide.

Mesa area residents can be the first to know when AT&T Fiber is available in their area by visiting: att.com/NotifyMe

Why AT&T Fiber?

With up to 5-Gigs of speed, AT&T Fiber is the fastest internet among major providers.3 Households with AT&T Fiber can enjoy consistent, high-performing broadband service, even when several devices are connected to the network at one time. AT&T Fiber will connect people choosing to work from home long-term, students needing access to internet for homework assignments, and families streaming multiple video programs and games.

[1] Based on the number of fiber to the home households using publicly available data.

[2] AT&T awarded Most Reliable Network by GWS OneScore 2022. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis.

[3] Limited availability/areas. Based on 5Gbps offering. Internet speed claims represent maximum wired network service capability speeds to the home and recommended setup. Actual customer speeds are not guaranteed. Single device wired speed maximum 4.7 Gbps. For more information go to www.att.com/speed101

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the company's website at https://investors.att.com .

© 2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AT&T