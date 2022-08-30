CIRCUS CIRCUS ANNOUNCES NEW AND IMPROVED KIDDIE RIDES, INCLUDING TWISTIN TEA CUPS, KIDDIE SWINGS & GO KARTS IN TIME FOR 2022 LABOR DAY HOLIDAY WEEKEND

New Rides Located Inside The Adventuredome Theme Park

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circus Circus Las Vegas Las Vegas' most family-friendly resort, announced new and upgraded kiddie rides, including Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts and Kiddie Swings at The Adventuredome ahead of the Labor Day Weekend.

The new and improved kiddie rides are located inside The Adventuredome, Circus Circus' world-famous indoor amusement park featuring a variety of new upgrades and enhancements.

The Adventuredome offers fun-provoking rides for all ages including the Canyon Blaster, El Loco rollercoasters, NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, a rock-climbing wall, and an 18-hole miniature golf course, among others.

As families and thrill seekers alike look to close out this summer with memories for a lifetime, Circus Circus reminds guests to check out The Adventuredome, Midwayland, feautring state-of-the-art video games and Splash Zone, a year around water park, featuring two refreshing pools, relaxing whirlpools, a splash pad filled with water cannons, spill buckets, rain trees, and the fan-favorite 50-foot slide tower featuring the Mat Racer, Aqua Tube, and Speed Slide.

For more information about Circus Circus Las Vegas, visit www.circuscircus.com.

About Circus Circus Las Vegas

Circus Circus Las Vegas is a privately owned hotel and casino that offers dining, shopping, entertainment and more than 101,000 square feet of gaming space. A family favorite Las Vegas resort since its inception, Circus Circus provides affordable rates for its nearly 4,000 guest rooms in its lodge, tower rooms, suites and RV Park, and family-fun activities ranging from the thrills of The Adventuredome theme park to live circus acts right on the casino floor.

For information visit www.circuscircus.com, or follow the property on social media: Facebook: Facebook.com/CircusCircus; and Twitter, Instagram @CircusVegas.

