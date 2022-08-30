RethinkFirst™ Expands Leadership Team to Drive Behavioral Health Innovation and Outcomes for Health Plans

Kimberly Hanson joins the team, bringing over 30 years of experience growing and driving innovative solutions and population health management programs for leading payor organizations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkFirst announced today that Kim Hanson, has joined the Company as a Senior Vice President responsible for driving the Company's growth and behavioral health offerings for the payor and health plan market. Ms. Hanson is a healthcare veteran, having held a variety of leadership roles at leading organizations, most recently as the Senior VP of Population Health Solutions at Optum.

RethinkFirst Logo Mark and Company Name (PRNewswire)

As the head of Rethink's Health Plan Solutions, Ms. Hanson will report directly to Rethink's CEO, Daniel Etra, and President & COO, Eran Rosenthal, and will play a key role in the Company's overall population health strategies. "Kim brings an incredible wealth of product, marketing and business development knowledge with her to Rethink," said Etra. "She is extremely comfortable leading through change and has the skillset needed to help transform the way behavioral and physical health is managed and supported in the payor market."

RethinkFirst is experiencing rapid growth across all its solutions as the need for supporting behavioral health with evidenced-based practices grows. For health plans, delivering solutions designed for the most vulnerable populations is of utmost importance.

"I look forward to working alongside everyone at Rethink as we advance access to quality care for those with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Kim in her welcome address. "We're doing something crucially important for these populations by partnering with providers, combining the power of technology, evidence-based clinical standards, and outcomes data to help health plans and most importantly their members and their families, have access to high quality providers and to reach goals and improve their outcomes. RethinkFirst is in a unique position to support medical and behavior integration, and to drive value-based care all in support of the quintuple aim of healthcare. It's an incredibly exciting and important time to align everyone across the industry."

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers, educators, and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public-school systems and health plans. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidenced-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve.

For more information please visit our RethinkFirst website or for media inquiries email press@rethinkfirst.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RethinkFirst