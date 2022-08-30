Three Hahn & Hahn Attorneys Selected in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California based law firm Hahn & Hahn LLP announced today that three of its attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

"Best Lawyers provides an impressive list of legal practitioners and we are honored that Scott, Karl and Clark have been included again this year," said Managing Partner Christianne Kerns. "This peer acknowledgment reflects our colleagues' professional capabilities as well as the dedication they have to our firm's clients."

The following Hahn & Hahn attorneys have been named to the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers in America - Pasadena:

R. Scott Jenkins – Corporate Law

Karl I. Swaidan – Trusts and Estates

Clark R. Byam – Litigation – Trust and Estates

Best Lawyers® lists are compiled based on peer-review evaluation. The organization received more than 15 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America ® , more than 10.8 million votes were analyzed. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed. For additional information, visit www.bestlawyers.com.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

