2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Now Available from MSA Safety

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Inc. (NYSE: MSA) today announced its 2021 report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is now available digitally via the company's website at www.msasafety.com. The report details MSA's ongoing efforts and progress against the company's CSR goals, including investments in products, solutions and services that reimagine the next generation of worker safety. The report also outlines MSA's programs around environmental sustainability, talent and diversity, equity and inclusion, and various risk reduction programs, such as building supply chain resiliency. To read or download the 2021 CSR report, or to learn more about MSA's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, please click here

"Corporate Social Responsibility is at the heart of what we do at MSA," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission is to help keep the world's workers safe every day so they may return home to their families and communities. I'm proud to say that our associates around the world are truly committed to that mission and live 'purpose at work' each and every day."

Achievements and activities highlighted in MSA's 2021 report include:

The company's acquisition of Bacharach and how its suite of refrigerant detection products is helping to protect the environment by quickly identifying refrigerant leaks;

The introduction of MSA's V-Gard ® C1™ hard hat, a new industrial hard hat that helps to keep workers cooler in sunny weather, which is critical these days as heat stress has become an increasingly concerning safety issue around the world; and;

The company's charitable giving work that, in 2021, included a donation of more than $500,000 of safety equipment to Ukrainian firefighters amid the ongoing conflict.

The report also includes a variety of metrics that highlight environmental, safety and diversity, among others.

"We're attuned to the fact that safety problems increasingly intersect with matters like worker health and wellness, sustainability, and situational safety awareness," said Stephanie Sciullo, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Affairs. "So, we're working to incorporate sustainability and social principles into our new product development processes to ensure that our market-leading safety technologies continue to meet the needs of a diverse global workforce and a world that is increasingly focused on addressing the impacts of climate risk," she said. "In 2021, we made progress against these goals and we continue to make strategic investments as we set the course to achieve ambitious future aspirations."

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

