Denny's Orange Blossom Classic Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend Announcing Two Year Extension

Brand set to serve as title sponsor in 2023, 2024, continuing its support of HBCUs

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continuing commitment to supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Denny's today announced a two-year extension of its role as title sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic.

Denny's Logo (PRNewsfoto/Denny's) (PRNewswire)

This is the brand's second year sponsoring the weekend-long activities to celebrate community engagement, supporting Black colleges, and offer family-friendly fun entertainment. The football game, kicking off Sunday at the Hardrock Stadium, features the Jackson State Tigers and the Florida A&M University Rattlers

In addition to the football game, Denny's announced the launch of its 2022 Denny's Hungry for Education Scholarship Program where it will be awarding over $340,000 in scholarships.

"This HBCU classic is a wonderful extension of our commitment to education," said Denny's President John Dillon. "We are looking forward to working with the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic team to continue to provide an exciting weekend of activities, support for the community and HBCUs."

This year, Denny's has planned a variety of events, including partnering with "Health in the Hood" to educate the community about healthier food choices. Denny's Mobile Relief Diner will be serving up a free 9-grain hearty pancake and turkey bacon breakfast.

During the pre-game tailgate, Denny's is hosting a family-friendly Denny's Fan Zone where visitors can win cool prizes at its giant spin wheel and participate in the interactive Gaming Zone. Fans also can capture cool pictures in the 360-degree photo booth. To cool down, visitors can grab the event's signature drink: the Denny's Orange Blossom Freeze.

"We love our HBCUs and this football game and the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic is a wonderful tradition," said April Kelly Drummond, vice president, diversity, equity, and inclusion. "As a sponsor, we're living up to our promise to support students and these national treasures."

For tickets to the game, go to DennysOrangeBlossomClassic.com.

For interviews about the brand's involvement with the football game, contact Neil Foote, public relations, neil@neilfoote.com, 214.448.3765.

