Orangetheory® Fitness Appoints Jason Dunlop as President of International

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading fitness brand, Orangetheory Fitness is committed to continued market growth and new studio openings around the world. To further develop the brand's worldwide presence, Orangetheory today announced that it has appointed Jason Dunlop as President of International, overseeing the brand's international studio portfolio and ongoing expansion efforts.

(PRNewsfoto/Orangetheory Fitness) (PRNewswire)

Dunlop joins Orangetheory with a proven track record of leadership and international development, with some of the world's best-known brands, including CrossFit, Canada Goose, Starbucks, and Nike. As demonstrated in his prior executive positions, Dunlop is an industry veteran with an extensive background in franchise business management, global sales, direct to consumer business and hypergrowth in global markets.

In his new role, Dunlop will work to further expand and develop an already robust international network. In 2022, Orangetheory opened new locations in Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Spain, and Poland, as well as the brand's first studio in France. Dunlop will manage new studio openings slated for 2023 and beyond, including those planned in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

"As Orangetheory Fitness continues to grow as a leader in the fitness and wellness category, Jason Dunlop was the clear choice to help lead us in our mission to spread 'More Life' across the globe," said Dave Long, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orangetheory Fitness. "With Jason's history of success, we know he has the vision and skills to champion our international efforts – we welcome him to the Orangetheory Fitness team."

"I have been fortunate to spend my career leading global development and strategies for some of the world's most recognizable brands, and I am excited for the international growth potential I see at Orangetheory Fitness," said Dunlop. "I look forward to working to advance Orangetheory's strategic business goals, while introducing more people globally to the brand's unique and cutting-edge fitness approach."

Prior to his appointment, Dunlop served as Global President at CrossFit, LLC where he led CrossFit's Global Affiliate team, Education and Sports Division. As Senior Vice President at Canada Goose, Dunlop was responsible for sales across all international channels including brand and product. During his time at Starbucks, Dunlop was the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, where he restructured the business to become a licensing and franchising model across 4,500 locations and 59 countries. At Nike, Dunlop managed the brand's direct-to-consumer and franchising businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including store growth and digital expansion across 47 countries.

For more information on Orangetheory Fitness, visit www.orangetheory.com.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® Fitness (orangetheory.com) is a heart-rate based, total-body group workout combining science, coaching and technology created to help you achieve your desired results and live a more vibrant life. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory developed a workout designed for all fitness abilities to foster a shared community experience by connecting members and coaches. The Orangetheory workout charges your metabolism for MORE caloric afterburn, MORE results, and MORE confidence, all to deliver you MORE LIFE. Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orangetheory Fitness