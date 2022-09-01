Addmotor Introduces its Triketan M-350 Electric Tricycle Model

Carry heavy loads or even a pet dog on this standard, newly ungraded Addmotor electric tricycle

EL MONTE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addmotor, a California-based electric bike brand, has upgraded its M-350 electric tricycle model and renamed it to Triketan.

Every nuts-and-bolts builds TRIKETAN (PRNewswire)

Addmotor aims to lead a green way of exploring the world with the help of electric tricycles and electric bicycles for everyone. The 2023 Triketan e-trike comes with its latest EB 2.0 Electric System. It is a standard e-trike that is useful for daily cycling, strong enough to carry up to 450lbs, good for climbing slopes, and can ride up to 85 miles away. Addmotor has been dedicated to designing and developing electric tricycles for its customers. More models of the Triketan series are coming soon.

Addmotor's professional R&D team is constantly striving for new innovations to design an accessible electric trike that can satisfy most people. Similar to the Grandtan model (formerly known as Motan M-340 Electric Trike), the new Triketan e-trike is upgraded with the EB 2.0 System, which mainly includes a 48V*20Ah UL recognized battery, multi-functional headlight & taillight, efficient motor controller, and an easy-to-read display. These help ensure a longer range, convenience & a safer ride. Additionally, it comes with a pedal assist mode and a throttle mode, offering the options of pedaling or twisting the throttle to go forward. The 750W motor and UL-verified 20Ah lithium-ion battery pair perfectly with the Shimano 7-speed rear derailleur. Together, Triketan fits well in overcoming increased rolling hills and the weight of the 4-inch-wide tires.

While the electrical upgrade is amazing, the mechanical design is also special. For a larger loading capacity and great riding experience, Triketan uses a new integrated head tube with 4 projections that is cut from a solid metal column to mount the front basket. There is a gap between the head tube and the front basket to place the exclusive UL verified 15-core integrated cable to avoid cables entangled that occurred on the original Motan M-350 model. The e-trike even comes standard with rear basket and IPX5 waterproof storage bag as well as metal fenders featured with a u-shape style for better protection.

Triketan doesn't have the lowest step-over height and the footrest to support your feet. However, its top tube is low enough to approach and the fact that the existing top tube contributes to a traditional step-through electric trike with good frame integrity. The adjustable saddle is specially equipped with a unique backrest that can be adjusted up and down for personal sitting preferences. That means you can have a comfortable ride even on long trips. So, it is suitable for daily commuting, delivery, grocery shopping, traveling, or taking your pet dog for a walk. The e-trike is available in your choice of pearl white, black, neptune blue, sky blue, army green, or gray. For more information, please visit https://www.addmotor.com/products/m-350-p7.

Addmotor, one of the top e-bike brands, has specialized in designing & manufacturing various electric bicycles and electric tricycles, such as fat tire trikes, semi-recumbent trikes, cruiser bikes, cargo bikes, city bikes/commuters, all-terrain bikes, hunting bikes, and folding bikes. In addition to Triketan, Addmotor will be launching more electric tricycle models for those who value a stable & comfortable ride on any long trip. All Addriders can feel free to ride an e-trike to explore the world in a green way!

