CED Issues Statement on Passing of Mikhail Gorbachev

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), joins world leaders in mourning the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, whose insightful and courageous leadership recognized that change was vital for the future of his country and boldly chose the path of diplomacy to bring it about. Gorbachev's reforms at home opened the pathways for Russians to live more freely and begin to remove the shackles of tyranny. Abroad, his stalwart belief in the need to reduce global tensions and have the world step back from the precipice of armageddon led to important breakthroughs in nuclear arms reductions and, eventually, to the peaceful ending of the Cold War.

Gorbachev's leadership legacy demonstrates that pathways to peace after long years of tension and animosity are not impossible to chart. Progress towards peace and prosperity takes time and is not linear—but will not happen unless leaders, in the public and private sector, who support a rules-based order and the respect of individual rights stay steadfast in their pursuit.

About CED

The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively they represent 30+ industries, over a trillion dollars in revenue, and over 4 million employees. www.ced.org

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

