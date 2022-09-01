Hagerty to Participate in the KBW Insurance Conference on September 8th, 2022

Live Webcast Available

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced it will present at the KBW Insurance Conference at 3:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Hagerty's CEO, McKeel Hagerty, will participate in a fireside chat covering a variety of industry and company-specific topics.

The live presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw95/hgty/1697784. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary streaming media software. A replay will be available for 365 days from the same link through Hagerty's investor relations site at https://investor.hagerty.com/ under Events and Presentations.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Concours d'Elegance, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, Broad Arrow Group, the Hagerty Drivers Foundation and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

