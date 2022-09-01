Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022.   

Second Quarter of 2022 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 15.3% year over year to RMB3,110.4 million (US$464.4 million*) in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. decreased to RMB345.6 million (US$51.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB464.2 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB463.5 million (US$69.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB551.0 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB1.68 (US$0.25) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.15 in the same period of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.22 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.54 in the same period of 2021.
  • Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 111.2 million in June 2022, compared to 115.6 million in June 2021. MAU on Tantan application were 24.8 million in June 2022.
  • For the Momo app total paying users was 8.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 9.3 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 2.2 million paying users for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.1 million from the year ago period.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6. 6981 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

First Half of 2022 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased 12.4% year over year to RMB6,258.5 million (US$934.4 million) for the first half of 2022.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB635.5 million (US$94.9 million) for the first half of 2022, compared to RMB925.8 million during the same period of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB862.0 million (US$128.7 million) for the first half of 2022, compared to RMB1,184.6 million during the same period of 2021.
  • Diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.11 (US$0.46) for the first half of 2022, compared to RMB4.29 during the same period of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB4.16 (US$0.62) for the first half of 2022, compared to RMB5.45 during the same period of 2021.
"The COVID resurgence in the first half of 2022 has brought many challenges and uncertainties to the overall market environment and our execution of strategic goals. However, I'm pleased to see that our team managed to deliver good results in the second quarter by adjusting our product and operational initiatives in a timely manner to cope with external headwinds, at the same time adapting our execution plan to fit the evolving external environment." commented Li Wang, CEO of Hello Group.

Second Quarter of 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,110.4 million (US$464.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 15.3% from RMB3,671.7 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,520.0 million (US$226.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 27.7% from RMB2,101.3 million during the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to consumption softness caused by the macro uncertainties including COVID resurgence, regulatory changes, and to a lesser extent the strategic decision to de-emphases Tantan's live streaming business.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,536.4 million (US$229.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 1.9% from RMB1,507.3 million during the same period of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the rapid revenue growth from the new standalone apps. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in Tantan's value-added service due to the demonetization process to improve user experience and retention, as well as COVID's negative impact on users' dating sentiment and propensity to pay for VAS.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB35.9 million (US$5.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 30.4% from RMB51.6 million during the same period of 2021. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was due to the negative impact of macro headwind on client's advertising budget, and our product adjustment to address new regulation requirement.

Mobile games revenues were RMB17.2 million (US$2.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 87.3% from RMB9.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to one new mobile game launched in the second half of 2021.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB3,157.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 to RMB2,779.5 million (US$415.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB513.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 to RMB330.8 million (US$49.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, due to our strategy to lower the monetization level in order to improve user experience and retention, as well as the impact from the elevated COVID situations.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,804.8 million (US$418.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 8.8% from RMB3,075.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Momo's core live video service and Tantan's live video service, which was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service; (b) a decrease in depreciation and amortization cost due to the impairment of intangible assets in 2021; (c) a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses by improving marketing efficiency of Momo and Tantan, which was partially offset by an increase to promote our new app "Tietie"; and (d) a decrease in salary expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs since the beginning of the year.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,686.9 million (US$401.1 million) in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 9.8% from RMB2,980.1 million during the same period of 2021.

Other operating income

Other operating income was RMB40.6 million (US$6.1 million) in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease from RMB90.3 million during the second quarter of 2021. The other operating income mainly consisted of government incentives.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB346.2 million (US$51.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB686.3 million during the same period of 2021. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB483.5 million (US$72.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB711.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB131.3 million (US$19.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to loss from operations of RMB11.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB464.1 million (US$69.3 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB781.9 million during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB589.2 million (US$88.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB835.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB119.0 million (US$17.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB40.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Other gain or loss, net

Other gain was RMB66.3 million (US$9.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, which was resulted from the Company repurchased some of our convertible senior notes from certain bond holders in the second quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of RMB10.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB146.0 million (US$21.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB291.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the following reasons: (a) the lower profit in the second quarter of 2022; (b) in the second quarter of 2022, we accrued withholding income tax of RMB37.7 million (US$5.6 million) on undistributed earnings generated in the second quarter of 2022 by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE"), because we plan to remit WFOE's earnings to its offshore parent company in the foreseeable future to fund its demand on US dollar in business operations, payments of dividends, potential investments, etc. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company distributed dividends of RMB1,300.0 million from our WFOE in China to our offshore entity and paid withholding income tax of RMB130.0 million.

Net income

Net income was RMB344.3 million (US$51.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB461.5 million during the same period of 2021. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB482.0 million (US$72.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB481.3 million in the same period of 2021. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB131.7 million (US$19.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of RMB6.7 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB462.3 million (US$69.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB548.3 million during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB587.6 million (US$87.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB605.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB119.4 million (US$17.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB44.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB345.6 million (US$51.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net income of RMB464.2 million during the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB463.5 million (US$69.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB551.0 million during the same period of 2021.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.68 (US$0.25) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.15 in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.22 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.54 in the second quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash flow

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB13,947.2 million (US$2,082.3 million), compared to RMB15,707.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease of cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash was mainly due to the cash dividend we paid to our shareholders and payment for repurchase of convertible senior notes in the second quarter of 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB200.3 million (US$29.9 million), compared to a net cash used in operating activities of RMB167.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2022, included in our cash provided by operating activities is RMB100.0 million (US$14.9 million) of cash payment to Chinese tax authorities to repatriate RMB1,000.0 million (US$149.3 million) from our WFOE in China to our offshore entity. For the second quarter of 2021, included in our cash used in operating activities is RMB678.2 million of cash payment to Tantan founders to settle the previously granted liability-classified share options upon their termination of services with Tantan.

First Half of 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first half of 2022 were RMB6,258.5 million (US$934.4 million), a decrease of 12.4% from RMB7,142.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB635.5 million (US$94.9 million) for the first half of 2022, compared to RMB925.8 million during the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB862.0 million (US$128.7 million) for the first half of 2022, compared to RMB1,184.6 million during the same period of 2021.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.11 (US$0.46) during the first half of 2022, compared to RMB4.29 in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB4.16 (US$0.62) during the first half of 2022, compared to RMB5.45 in the same period of 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB243.7 million (US$36.4 million) during the first half of 2022, compared to RMB333.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Recent Development

Execution of share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares over the next 24 months. As of September 1, 2022, the Company has repurchased 4.18 million ADSs for US$19.2 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$4.58 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.1 billion to RMB3.2 billion, representing a decrease of 17.5% to 14.9% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 resurgence on the Chinese and global economies, as well as on users' paying capabilities.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months


First half year

Ended June 30


Ended June 30


2021


2022


2022


2021


2022


2022


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:












Live video service

2,101,332


1,519,978


226,927


4,063,427


3,128,701


467,103

Value-added service

1,507,258


1,536,384


229,376


2,962,771


3,019,815


450,847

Mobile marketing

51,601


35,913


5,362


90,318


63,786


9,523

Mobile games

9,182


17,200


2,568


20,366


42,697


6,374

Other services

2,341


940


140


5,428


3,494


521

Total net revenues

3,671,714


3,110,415


464,373


7,142,310


6,258,493


934,368

Cost and expenses:












Cost of revenues

(2,070,329)


(1,797,846)


(268,411)


(4,008,574)


(3,619,234)


(540,337)

Research and development

(268,325)


(238,262)


(35,572)


(554,818)


(488,457)


(72,925)

Sales and marketing

(650,236)


(610,953)


(91,213)


(1,263,809)


(1,199,530)


(179,085)

General and administrative

(86,747)


(157,746)


(23,551)


(264,709)


(317,581)


(47,414)

Total cost and expenses

(3,075,637)


(2,804,807)


(418,747)


(6,091,910)


(5,624,802)


(839,761)

Other operating income

90,268


40,570


6,057


116,168


64,501


9,630

Income from operations

686,345


346,178


51,683


1,166,568


698,192


104,237

Interest income

94,448


93,630


13,979


191,142


191,487


28,588

Interest expense

(18,302)


(28,231)


(4,215)


(36,663)


(47,565)


(7,101)

Other gain or loss, net

(10,500)


66,303


9,899


(18,000)


77,922


11,633

Income before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments

751,991


477,880


71,346


1,303,047


920,036


137,357

Income tax expenses

(291,509)


(146,045)


(21,804)


(382,907)


(296,819)


(44,314)

Income before share of income on equity method investments

460,482


331,835


49,542


920,140


623,217


93,043

Share of income on equity method investments

1,042


12,513


1,868


2,303


9,913


1,480

Net income 

461,524


344,348


51,410


922,443


633,130


94,523

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(2,636)


(1,221)


(182)


(3,376)


(2,324)


(347)

Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.

464,160


345,569


51,592


925,819


635,454


94,870













Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic

1.13


0.87


0.13


2.25


1.6


0.24

Diluted

1.07


0.84


0.13


2.15


1.56


0.23

Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per

ordinary share












Basic

411,540,714


396,777,496


396,777,496


411,753,583


396,013,164


396,013,164

Diluted

449,020,572


434,212,413


434,212,413


448,597,242


432,896,998


432,896,998

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)














Three months


First half year

Ended June 30


Ended June 30


2021


2022


2022


2021


2022


2022


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net income 

461,524


344,348


51,410


922,443


633,130


94,523

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:












Foreign currency translation adjustment

(28,396)


(151,539)


(22,624)


(32,198)


(140,489)


(20,974)

Comprehensive income 

433,128


192,809


28,786


890,245


492,641


73,549

Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributed to the non-

controlling interest

(6,162)


8,915


1,331


(5,783)


6,879


1,027

Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

439,290


183,894


27,455


896,028


485,762


72,522

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31


June 30


June 30


2021


2022


2022

RMB

RMB


US$

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

5,570,563


4,364,550


651,610

Short-term deposits

2,860,000


6,600,000


985,354

Restricted cash

-


102,270


15,269

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB15,127

and RMB6,765 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively

205,225


213,983


31,947

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

775,072


824,221


123,053

Total current assets

9,410,860


12,105,024


1,807,233

Long-term deposits

7,200,000


2,800,000


418,029

Long-term restricted cash

76,471


80,377


12,000

Right-of-use assets, net

257,934


179,102


26,739

Property and equipment, net

180,664


192,372


28,720

Intangible assets, net

27,320


24,762


3,697

Rental deposits

19,204


21,453


3,203

Long-term investments

820,006


885,947


132,268

Other non-current assets

83,930


99,139


14,801

Deferred tax assets

34,849


36,425


5,438

Total assets

18,111,238


16,424,601


2,452,128

Liabilities and equity






Current liabilities






Accounts payable

726,207


626,497


93,534

Deferred revenue

539,967


486,264


72,597

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

911,050


771,145


115,129

Amount due to related parties

5,016


1,619


242

Lease liabilities due within one year

162,950


121,587


18,152

Income tax payable

125,773


90,484


13,509

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions

44,802


41,220


6,154

Total current liabilities

2,515,765


2,138,816


319,317

Deferred tax liabilities

213,384


54,469


8,132

Convertible senior notes

4,565,292


3,606,426


538,425

Lease liabilities

103,105


63,588


9,493

Other non-current liabilities

128,095


113,405


16,931

Total liabilities

7,525,641


5,976,704


892,298

Shareholder's equity (i)

10,585,597


10,447,897


1,559,830

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

18,111,238


16,424,601


2,452,128


(i): As of June 30, 2022, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 396,887,230.

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months


First half year


Ended June 30


Ended June 30


2021


2022


2022


2021


2022


2022


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Cash flows from operating activities:












Net income 

461,524


344,348


51,410


922,443


633,130


94,523

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:












Depreciation of property and equipment

40,072


28,081


4,192


82,615


56,060


8,370

Amortization of intangible assets

36,108


1,279


191


73,061


2,558


382

Share-based compensation

60,658


117,948


17,609


205,915


226,564


33,825

Share of income on equity method investments

(1,042)


(12,513)


(1,868)


(2,303)


(9,913)


(1,480)

Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes

-


(66,303)


(9,899)


-


(77,922)


(11,633)

Loss on long-term investments

10,500


-


-


18,000


-


-

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

(15,526)


-


-


(15,526)


-


-

Cash received on distributions from equity method investments

-


1,708


255


-


1,708


255

Loss or gain on disposal of property and equipment

(1,101)


180


27


(1,079)


140


21

Provision of losses on receivable and other assets

169


365


54


564


367


55

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:












Accounts receivable

(15,162)


(9,927)


(1,482)


(22,742)


(7,278)


(1,087)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(31,941)


(13,584)


(2,028)


(118,618)


(57,562)


(8,594)

Rental deposits

(1,951)


3,136


468


(592)


683


102

Deferred tax assets

(627)


-


-


(1,234)


(1,576)


(235)

Other non-current assets

36,720


19,075


2,848


49,050


60,690


9,061

Accounts payable

48,889


(16,996)


(2,537)


47,822


(105,954)


(15,819)

Income tax payable

(119,269)


(30,714)


(4,585)


(96,378)


(35,288)


(5,268)

Deferred revenue

16,464


(11,921)


(1,780)


16,085


(54,535)


(8,142)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

23,189


(63,615)


(9,497)


(95,783)


(195,833)


(29,237)

Amount due to related parties

600


(3,240)


(484)


(6,556)


(3,397)


(507)

Deferred tax liabilities

(9,027)


(61,942)


(9,248)


(18,265)


(157,327)


(23,488)

Share-based compensation liability

(678,153)


-


-


(678,153)


-


-

Other non-current liabilities

(28,877)


(25,016)


(3,735)


(24,517)


(31,656)


(4,726)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(167,783)


200,349


29,911


333,809


243,659


36,378

Cash flows from investing activities:












Purchase of property and equipment

(20,020)


(21,694)


(3,239)


(45,203)


(43,341)


(6,471)

Payment for long-term investments

(300,000)


(55,343)


(8,262)


(300,000)


(55,343)


(8,262)

Purchase of short-term deposits

(1,566,688)


-


-


(2,476,688)


-


-

Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits

2,089,618


100,000


14,930


2,658,912


1,010,000


150,789

Cash received on investment income distribution

-


-


-


5,610


3,523


526

Cash of disposed subsidiaries

(8,750)


-


-


(8,750)


-


-

Purchase of long-term deposits

(250,000)


(400,000)


(59,718)


(250,000)


(1,550,000)


(231,409)

Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits

-


1,200,000


179,155


-


1,200,000


179,155

Other investing activities

2,390


318


47


2,393


322


48

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(53,450)


823,281


122,913


(413,726)


565,161


84,376

Cash flows from financing activities:












Deferred payment for business acquisition

-


-


-


(12,907)


(5,563)


(831)

Proceeds from exercise of share options

310


2


-


310


33


5

Repurchase of ordinary shares

(103,072)


(2,335)


(349)


(106,151)


(2,335)


(349)

Repurchase of subsidiary's share options

(2,780)


(21,110)


(3,152)


(5,561)


(25,537)


(3,813)

Dividends payment

(852,743)


(840,997)


(125,558)


(852,743)


(840,997)


(125,558)

Payment for redemption of convertible bonds

-


(1,002,537)


(149,675)


-


(1,112,544)


(166,098)

Net cash used in financing activities

(958,285)


(1,866,977)


(278,734)


(977,052)


(1,986,943)


(296,644)

Effect of exchange rate changes

(28,952)


93,897


14,020


(25,036)


78,286


11,689

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 

(1,208,470)


(749,450)


(111,890)


(1,082,005)


(1,099,837)


(164,201)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

3,492,537


5,296,647


790,769


3,366,072


5,647,034


843,080

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

2,284,067


4,547,197


678,879


2,284,067


4,547,197


678,879

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)

















1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.










Three months


Three months


Three months


Ended June 30, 2021

Ended June 30, 2022


Ended June 30, 2022



GAAP

Amortization of

intangible assets from

business acquisitions

Share-based

compensation

Tax impacts

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based

compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based

compensation

Non-GAAP





(ii)









RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$


Cost of revenues

(2,070,329)

17,256

4,201

-

(2,048,872)


(1,797,846)

7,914

(1,789,932)


(268,411)

1,182

(267,229)


Research and development

(268,325)

1,461

33,965

-

(232,899)


(238,262)

23,965

(214,297)


(35,572)

3,578

(31,994)


Sales and marketing

(650,236)

16,137

14,588

-

(619,511)


(610,953)

10,894

(600,059)


(91,213)

1,626

(89,587)


General and administrative

(86,747)

-

7,904

-

(78,843)


(157,746)

75,175

(82,571)


(23,551)

11,223

(12,328)


Cost and operating expenses

(3,075,637)

34,854

60,658

-

(2,980,125)


(2,804,807)

117,948

(2,686,859)


(418,747)

17,609

(401,138)


Income from operations

686,345

34,854

60,658

-

781,857


346,178

117,948

464,126


51,683

17,609

69,292


Net income

464,160

34,854

60,658

(8,714)

550,958


345,569

117,948

463,517


51,592

17,609

69,201


attributable to Hello Group Inc.



Hello Group Inc.




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures




(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)







1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.










First half year


First half year


First half year


Ended June 30, 2021

Ended June 30, 2022


Ended June 30, 2022



GAAP

Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions

Share-

based

compensa

tion

Tax impacts

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based

compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based

compensation

Non-GAAP





(ii)








RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(4,008,574)

34,567

7,925

-

(3,966,082)


(3,619,234)

10,992

(3,608,242)


(540,337)

1,641

(538,696)


Research and development

(554,818)

3,660

74,174

-

(476,984)


(488,457)

44,939

(443,518)


(72,925)

6,709

(66,216)


Sales and marketing

(1,263,809)

32,326

32,144

-

(1,199,339)


(1,199,530)

21,499

(1,178,031)


(179,085)

3,210

(175,875)


General and administrative

(264,709)

-

91,672

-

(173,037)


(317,581)

149,134

(168,447)


(47,414)

22,265

(25,149)


Cost and operating expenses

(6,091,910)

70,553

205,915

-

(5,815,442)


(5,624,802)

226,564

(5,398,238)


(839,761)

33,825

(805,936)


Income from operations

1,166,568

70,553

205,915

-

1,443,036


698,192

226,564

924,756


104,237

33,825

138,062


Net income

925,819

70,553

205,915

(17,639)

1,184,648


635,454

226,564

862,018


94,870

33,825

128,695


attributable to Hello Group Inc.




















































(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. 











Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

  Ended June 30, 2022


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

1,403,596


116,382


-


1,519,978


226,927

Value-added service

1,321,967


214,417


-


1,536,384


229,376

Mobile marketing

35,913


-


-


35,913


5,362

Mobile games

17,200


-


-


17,200


2,568

Other services

782


-


158


940


140

Total net revenues

2,779,458


330,799


158


3,110,415


464,373

Cost and expenses (iii):










Cost of revenues

(1,631,584)


(165,696)


(566)


(1,797,846)


(268,411)

Research and development

(171,614)


(66,648)


-


(238,262)


(35,572)

Sales and marketing

(386,496)


(223,311)


(1,146)


(610,953)


(91,213)

General and administrative

(144,574)


(8,685)


(4,487)


(157,746)


(23,551)

Total cost and expenses

(2,334,268)


(464,340)


(6,199)


(2,804,807)


(418,747)

Other operating income

38,344


2,225


1


40,570


6,057

Income (loss) from operations

483,534


(131,316)


(6,040)


346,178


51,683

Interest income

93,506


52


72


93,630


13,979

Interest expense

(28,231)


-


-


(28,231)


(4,215)

Other gain or loss, net

66,303


-


-


66,303


9,899

Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity

method investments

615,112


(131,264)


(5,968)


477,880


71,346

Income tax expenses

(145,628)


(417)


-


(146,045)


(21,804)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method

investments

469,484


(131,681)


(5,968)


331,835


49,542

Share of loss on equity method investments

12,513


-


-


12,513


1,868

Net income (loss)

481,997


(131,681)


(5,968)


344,348


51,410





















(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:




























Three months


Ended June 30, 2022


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

2,152


5,762


-


7,914


1,182

Research and development

17,659


6,306


-


23,965


3,578

Sales and marketing

10,693


201


-


10,894


1,626

General and administrative

75,134


41


-


75,175


11,223

Total cost and expenses

105,638


12,310


-


117,948


17,609

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)












Three months


Ended June 30, 2022


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Income (loss) from operations

483,534


(131,316)


(6,040)


346,178


51,683

Share-based compensation

105,638


12,310


-


117,948


17,609

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

589,172


(119,006)


(6,040)


464,126


69,292











Net income (loss)

481,997


(131,681)


(5,968)


344,348


51,410

Share-based compensation

105,638


12,310


-


117,948


17,609

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

587,635


(119,371)


(5,968)


462,296


69,019

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Ended June 30, 2021


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$[1]

Net revenues:










Live video service

1,884,821


216,511


-


2,101,332


325,455

Value-added service

1,210,220


297,038


-


1,507,258


233,445

Mobile marketing

51,601


-


-


51,601


7,992

Mobile games

9,182


-


-


9,182


1,422

Other services

1,706


-


635


2,341


362

Total net revenues

3,157,530


513,549


635


3,671,714


568,676

Cost and expenses (iv):










Cost of revenues

(1,796,504)


(266,197)


(7,628)


(2,070,329)


(320,653)

Research and development

(195,371)


(72,954)


-


(268,325)


(41,558)

Sales and marketing

(378,938)


(270,266)


(1,032)


(650,236)


(100,709)

General and administrative

(140,905)


59,205


(5,047)


(86,747)


(13,435)

Total cost and expenses

(2,511,718)


(550,212)


(13,707)


(3,075,637)


(476,355)

Other operating income

65,445


24,798


25


90,268


13,981

Income (loss) from operations

711,257


(11,865)


(13,047)


686,345


106,302

Interest income

94,112


291


45


94,448


14,628

Interest expense

(18,302)


-


-


(18,302)


(2,835)

Other gain or loss, net

(10,500)


-


-


(10,500)


(1,626)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity

method investments

776,567


(11,574)


(13,002)


751,991


116,469

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(296,344)


4,835


-


(291,509)


(45,149)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method

investments

480,223


(6,739)


(13,002)


460,482


71,320

Share of income on equity method investments

1,042


-


-


1,042


161

Net income (loss)

481,265


(6,739)


(13,002)


461,524


71,481





















(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:




























Three months


Ended June 30, 2021


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

2,640


1,561


-


4,201


651

Research and development

29,663


4,302


-


33,965


5,261

Sales and marketing

12,971


1,617


-


14,588


2,259

General and administrative

79,308


(71,404)


-


7,904


1,224

Total cost and expenses

124,582


(63,924)


-


60,658


9,395









































[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10

statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)












Three months


Ended June 30, 2021


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Income (loss) from operations

711,257


(11,865)


(13,047)


686,345


106,302

Share-based compensation

124,582


(63,924)


-


60,658


9,395

Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions

-


34,854


-


34,854


5,398

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

835,839


(40,935)


(13,047)


781,857


121,095











Net income (loss)

481,265


(6,739)


(13,002)


461,524


71,481

Share-based compensation

124,582


(63,924)


-


60,658


9,395

Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions

-


34,854


-


34,854


5,398

Tax impacts

-


(8,714)


-


(8,714)


(1,351)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

605,847


(44,523)


(13,002)


548,322


84,923











Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



First half year

Ended June 30, 2022


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:









Live video service

2,887,119


241,582


-


3,128,701


467,103

Value-added service

2,581,559


438,256


-


3,019,815


450,847

Mobile marketing

63,786


-


-


63,786


9,523

Mobile games

42,697


-


-


42,697


6,374

Other services

3,172


-


322


3,494


521

Total net revenues

5,578,333


679,838


322


6,258,493


934,368

Cost and expenses (v):










Cost of revenues

(3,276,411)


(341,911)


(912)


(3,619,234)


(540,337)

Research and development

(359,913)


(128,544)


-


(488,457)


(72,925)

Sales and marketing

(704,176)


(493,458)


(1,896)


(1,199,530)


(179,085)

General and administrative

(291,770)


(16,761)


(9,050)


(317,581)


(47,414)

Total cost and expenses

(4,632,270)


(980,674)


(11,858)


(5,624,802)


(839,761)

Other operating income

56,690


7,769


42


64,501


9,630

Income (loss) from operations

1,002,753


(293,067)


(11,494)


698,192


104,237

Interest income

191,249


104


134


191,487


28,588

Interest expense

(47,565)


-


-


(47,565)


(7,101)

Other gain or loss, net

77,922


-


-


77,922


11,633

Income (loss) before income tax and share

of income on equity method investments

1,224,359


(292,963)


(11,360)


920,036


137,357

Income tax expenses

(295,733)


(1,086)


-


(296,819)


(44,314)

Income (loss) before share of income on

equity method investments

928,626


(294,049)


(11,360)


623,217


93,043

Share of income on equity method investments

9,913


-


-


9,913


1,480

Net income (loss)

938,539


(294,049)


(11,360)


633,130


94,523





















(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
























First half year


Ended June 30, 2022


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

3,999


6,993


-


10,992


1,641

Research and development

36,112


8,827


-


44,939


6,709

Sales and marketing

21,283


216


-


21,499


3,210

General and administrative

149,047


87


-


149,134


22,265

Total cost and expenses

210,441


16,123


-


226,564


33,825

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)












First half year


ended June 30, 2022


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Operating income (loss)

1,002,753


(293,067)


(11,494)


698,192


104,237

Share-based compensation

210,441


16,123


-


226,564


33,825

Non-GAAP operating income

(loss)

1,213,194


(276,944)


(11,494)


924,756


138,062











Net income (loss)

938,539


(294,049)


(11,360)


633,130


94,523

Share-based compensation

210,441


16,123


-


226,564


33,825

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

1,148,980


(277,926)


(11,360)


859,694


128,348

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



First half year

Ended June 30, 2021


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

3,595,710


467,717


-


4,063,427


629,345

Value-added service

2,349,235


613,536


-


2,962,771


458,875

Mobile marketing

90,318


-


-


90,318


13,988

Mobile games

20,366


-


-


20,366


3,154

Other services

3,674


-


1,754


5,428


841

Total net revenues

6,059,303


1,081,253


1,754


7,142,310


1,106,203

Cost and expenses (vi):










Cost of revenues

(3,453,399)


(547,186)


(7,989)


(4,008,574)


(620,849)

Research and development

(400,701)


(154,117)


-


(554,818)


(85,930)

Sales and marketing

(705,767)


(556,976)


(1,066)


(1,263,809)


(195,739)

General and administrative

(300,356)


45,084


(9,437)


(264,709)


(40,998)

Total cost and expenses

(4,860,223)


(1,213,195)


(18,492)


(6,091,910)


(943,516)

Other operating income

85,406


30,736


26


116,168


17,992

Income (loss) from operations

1,284,486


(101,206)


(16,712)


1,166,568


180,679

Interest income

190,455


596


91


191,142


29,604

Interest expense

(36,663)


-


-


(36,663)


(5,678)

Other gain or loss, net

(18,000)


-


-


(18,000)


(2,788)

Income (loss) before income tax and share

of income on equity method investments

1,420,278


(100,610)


(16,621)


1,303,047


201,817

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(389,946)


7,039


-


(382,907)


(59,305)

Income (loss) before share of income on

equity method investments

1,030,332


(93,571)


(16,621)


920,140


142,512

Share of income on equity method

investments

2,303


-


-


2,303


357

Net income (loss)

1,032,635


(93,571)


(16,621)


922,443


142,869











(vi)   Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:














First half year


ended June 30, 2021


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

4,965


2,960


-


7,925


1,227

Research and development

60,188


13,986


-


74,174


11,488

Sales and marketing

25,877


6,267


-


32,144


4,978

General and administrative

160,792


(69,120)


-


91,672


14,198

Total cost and expenses

251,822


(45,907)


-


205,915


31,891

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)












First half year


ended June 30, 2021


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

 Operating income (loss)

1,284,486


(101,206)


(16,712)


1,166,568


180,679

 Share-based compensation

251,822


(45,907)


-


205,915


31,891

 Amortization of intangible assets

 from business acquisitions

-


70,553


-


70,553


10,928

Non-GAAP operating income

(loss)

1,536,308


(76,560)


(16,712)


1,443,036


223,498











 Net income (loss)

1,032,635


(93,571)


(16,621)


922,443


142,869

 Share-based compensation

251,822


(45,907)


-


205,915


31,891

 Amortization of intangible assets

 from business acquisitions

-


70,553


-


70,553


10,928

 Tax impacts

-


(17,639)


-


(17,639)


(2,732)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

1,284,457


(86,564)


(16,621)


1,181,272


182,956

