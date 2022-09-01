Planet Smoothie Supports Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Planet Smoothie is Fighting Childhood Cancer One Cup at a Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Smoothie® (www.PlanetSmoothie.com) is partnering with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout the month of September, when customers purchase a Lunar Lemonade smoothie (20oz or larger) at any Planet Smoothie location or online at planetsmoothie.com, Planet Smoothie will be donating $1 to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. Additionally, guests may choose to support the cause by making a monetary donation during checkout.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and Planet Smoothie (PRNewswire)

Planet Smoothie and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Team Up To Fight Against Childhood Cancer

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) is changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

"Planet Smoothie is honored to become one of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation corporate partners" said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "When we learned about the history and mission of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, we were deeply moved, and we knew that we wanted to become a supportive ally. We're proud to be able to join the foundation and thousands of families across the globe in the fight against pediatric cancer. Looking forward to a successful month of fundraising, we are hopeful that these contributions will bring us closer to finding a cure for all children with cancer."

"We are so grateful to Planet Smoothie for supporting our core mission during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and beyond," said Liz Scott, Alex's mom and Co-Executive Director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. "This generous partnership gives us the ability to help fund critical research and treatments and change the lives of children and their families looking for a cure."

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. For more information visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

Planet Smoothie (PRNewsFoto/Planet Smoothie) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planet Smoothie