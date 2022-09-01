Subaru of America, Inc. August Sales Up 1.5 Percent

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 50,126 vehicle sales for August 2022, a 1.5 percent increase compared with August 2021 (49,373). The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 355,457, a 15.5 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2021. Subaru continues to face inventory challenges as the result of microchip and supply chain issues affecting automakers across the globe.

"We need to thank our retailers for their exceptional efforts this August, which allowed Subaru surpass last year's sales," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Working with AdoptAClassroom.org, our retailers have also been super supportive in our efforts to support quality education for all students. Together, we have helped classrooms nationwide purchase the school supplies and resources they need to help more than 300,000 students succeed. It's just one of the ways Subaru is More Than A Car Company®."

In August, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume, with 15,126 sales and a 30.5 percent increase compared with the same period in 2021. The Ascent saw a 4.1 percent increase compared to August 2021, while the Impreza increased by 168 percent. Year to date, the Crosstrek posted a 11.3 percent increase, while the Ascent carline posted an increase of 5.7 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

"Subaru is pleased to have exceeded our August 2021 sales results and recorded our best monthly result thus far in 2022, despite ongoing supply chain challenges," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We will continue to focus on meeting the high demand for our safe, reliable and adventure-ready vehicles."

Carline Aug-22 Aug-21 % Chg Aug-22 Aug-21 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 5,638 5,418 4.1 % 41,058 38,835 5.7 % BRZ 308 0 N/A 2,199 721 205.0 % Crosstrek 15,126 11,587 30.5 % 99,252 89,203 11.3 % Forester 10,477 12,688 -17.4 % 69,151 120,888 -42.8 % Impreza 3,449 1,287 168.0 % 20,003 19,158 4.4 % Legacy 1,896 1,980 -4.2 % 15,841 17,276 -8.3 % Outback 10,928 14,219 -23.2 % 96,907 115,896 -16.4 % WRX/STI 2,304 2,194 5.0 % 11,046 18,771 -41.2 % TOTAL 50,126 49,373 1.5 % 355,457 420,748 -15.5 %

Also in August, Subaru was ranked number one in Safety, Drive Performance and Service Quality, and was also top-rated amongst other automakers for Dependability, Product Quality and Overall ACSI® Score in the 2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index Survey (ACSI) Automobile Study. The ACSI study and rankings are based on customers' opinions of their own vehicles, and results are reported on a 100-point scale. In the ACSI 2021-2022 Automotive Study of mass market vehicles, Subaru was rated as:

#1 Brand for Safety, two years in a row

#1 Brand for Drive Performance

#1 Brand for Service Quality

Top-rated for Dependability, two years in a row

Top-rated for Product Quality, two years in a row

Top-rated for Customer Satisfaction

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

