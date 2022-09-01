For the Third Consecutive Year, My-Take Named a Top Innovative Supplier in Market Research

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My-Take LLC, a Greater Boston-based customer research technology company, has been named one of the Most Innovative Suppliers in Market Research in GreenBook's annual GRIT report. This marks My-Take's 3rd consecutive appearance on the prestigious list.

"We are very proud to again be recognized for our innovation. Continual improvement and delivering an exceptional experience for our customers are core values. By delivering new applications for our customers, we open up new research capabilities. Additionally, we seek to automate insight community functionality to help our customers go faster and unlock new insights. To achieve this industry recognition for three consecutive years is a testament to our relentless focus on integrating the voice of the customer." - Todd Hoskins, Co-founder

This year, My-Take has added many enhancements and new features to the platform. The most notable is the release of the third version of Video Chats, an activity type used for online focus groups and IDIs. This new release comes with added reporting and administration capabilities along with enhanced UI layouts, giving users more control and research-focused features to make running online focus groups more seamless and intuitive. In addition to Video Chats, another recent platform release to highlight would be Experiences. Experiences is a digital user experience (UX) testing activity that allows organizations to understand customer behavior and opinions on digital assets such as websites and programs.

"For over a decade, our teams' focus has been on helping brands and organizations understand their customers better through continuous feedback powered by our insight community platform and professional services team. We're delighted to have been recognized again as one of the top technology partners in the industry for our innovative platform!" - Rich Armstrong, Co-founder

About My-Take: My-Take is a Greater Boston-based customer research technology company that offers an advanced insight community platform and a team of professional researchers to deliver actionable insights for our clients.

