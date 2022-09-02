Stats Perform Announces FedEx Ground Will Sponsor Weekly FCS Awards, Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI, announced today FedEx Ground will be the national sponsor of the weekly FCS College Football National Players and Team of the Week Awards as well as the season-ending Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award.

Stats Perform is a national leader in coverage of the Football Championship Subdivision, home to 130 NCAA Division I institutions, including national champion North Dakota State and leading HBCUs. After each full week of the 2022 college football regular season, Stats Perform's National Offensive, Defensive, Special Teams, Freshman and Team of the Week will be presented by FedEx Ground.

In addition, FedEx Ground will play an integral role with the FCS National Awards banquet and presentation on the eve of the national championship game in Frisco, Texas, as the sponsor of the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award. Since 2015, the award has been presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only on the playing field, but also in the classroom and the community.

Each of the 15 FCS conferences nominate a finalist for the Doris Robinson Award, which is named after the late schoolteacher and wife of legendary Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson. The award aligns with FedEx Ground's mission to attract and recruit talent.

"One of our goals in covering the FCS has been to preserve the incredible history of the subdivision and expand the legacy of those who contributed to it," said Brian Orefice, Stats Perform's vice president of global operations. "Working with FedEx Ground to further recognize Doris and the elite performances of FCS players on and off the gridiron does just that."

The FedEx Ground sponsorship of the FCS weekly awards and Doris Robinson Award will first appear nationally on TheAnalyst.com and its FCS social media channels. The Analyst is the hub for Stats Perform's national coverage of FCS college football.

"We are grateful for the support of FedEx Ground," said Eddie Robinson III, grandson of Eddie and Doris Robinson.

