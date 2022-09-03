TCLE (1070.HK) Rocks IFA 2022 with World's Largest Mini LED Smart Screen

TCL Smart Screen Ranks Second in LCD TV Market in Terms of Global Market Share

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFA 2022, which will last for 5 days officially kicked off in Berlin today. TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or "the Company", 01070.HK) has showcased a collection of home theater and all-category smart home appliances at this exhibition and has held a product launch event themed "Inspire Greatness." The Company continues to implement its all-category strategy.

TCL Electronics has set up a vast interactive booth spanning over 2,000 square meters at the exhibition to showcase the world's largest Mini LED TV, a 98-inch QLED TV, a 136-inch 4K cinema wall, top-notch 144Hz Mini LED gaming monitors, the latest RAY•DANZ Dolby Atmos soundbars and other all-category smart products. Visitors will be able to experience a world built with connected, smart and trendy technologies.

A Number of Large-sized Smart Screens Land in Europe, Bringing More Immersive Audiovisual Experience to Global Consumers

As a leading consumer electronics brand in the global market, TCL Electronics has showcased the 98-inch QLED smart screen 98C735 at IFA 2022. Equipped with Google TV OS, the 98-inch C735 is the largest smart screen in its XL Collection. Featuring QLED 4K resolution, it presents viewers with stunningly brilliant colors and provides them with an immersive sensory experience. In addition, TCL Electronics designed the 98-inch C735 to emulate the best seat in the movie house: when sitting about three meters away from the 98C735 screen at home, users enjoy the same 60-degrees field of view as watching a gigantic 30-meters screen from the middle row, center seats at a movie theater.

The new XL Collection in Europe features TCL smart screens with a screen size of 75 inches and above. The XL Collection's 75C935 and 75C835 smart screens are powered by TCL Electronics' self-developed Mini LED backlight technology. C935's 1920 Local Dimming Zones also ensure brilliant blacks, bright whites, vivid colours, and even more fine definition in images.

In recent years, TCL Electronics has been committed to the development of Mini LED technology. It firmly adheres to its "High-End + Large Screen" Strategy to upgrade product mix. As a result, TCL smart screens are increasingly favored by global consumers. In the first half of 2022, the market share of TCL smart screen in the global LCD TV market increased by 0.4 percentage points to 11.5%, firmly ranking second in the world[1]. Meanwhile, in the first half of 2022, the overall sales volume of TCL smart screen in the PRC market grew by 1.1% year-on-year, ranking firmly among the top two in terms of retail sales in the PRC market[2]. Of which, the market share of TCL Mini LED smart screen shipment and of 98-inched smart screen shipment are 55.7% and 41.0%, respectively, both ranking No.1 in the PRC market[2].

In the future, TCL Electronics will continue to enrich its XL collection in the global market, so that more consumers can enjoy superb pictures and contents through the company's high-quality products.

Adhering to Low-carbon and Green Development to Increase Its Sustainability

As an enterprise that actively undertakes social responsibility globally, TCL Electronics adheres to the strategy of sustainable development and has been included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series for three consecutive years since 2019. It has received Hang Seng Index's ESG rating of A for four consecutive years since 2018, fully demonstrating the company's outstanding achievements in sustainable development.

TCL Electronics focuses on the environmental protection feature of products, actively researches and develops innovative energy conservation and consumption reduction technologies, uses environmentally friendly raw materials, and pays close attention to the environmental impact of products from the design stage. Meanwhile, the Company actively promote reduction of packaging materials and actively use recyclable packaging materials to reduce the burden of product packaging on the environment.

At IFA 2022 press conference, TCL Electronics announced its sponsorship to the Polar Pod scientific expedition led by the famous French doctor and explorer, Jean-Louis Etienne, to explore the Southern Ocean and transmit new data or long-term observations to researchers, oceanographers, climatologists and biologists, in contribution to sustainable development.

In addition, TCL Electronics seized the global development trend of clean energy and carbon neutrality and leveraged on its industrial synergy with TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology Co.,Ltd. to foray into photovoltaic business. The Company used household photovoltaic as its entry point, put green energy technology and innovative financial services at the core, and, via finance leases or operating leases, provided rural residents with one-stop services, including green energy power plant development, investment, construction management, and operation as well as maintenance. Meanwhile, the company also explored commercial photovoltaic businesses for the industry and commerce, and was committed to providing green energy conversion services for industrial parks, logistics parks, specialised parks and commercial complexes. In the first half of 2022, the Company's photovoltaic business achieved a revenue of HK$172 million, its monthly installed orders and revenue achieved exponential growth.

Looking ahead, TCL Electronics will continue to assume its social responsibility by launching more "A energy-class" smart products. It will continue to invest in the development of its photovoltaic business in an effort to provide unparalleled user experience for global consumers with innovative products.

[1] Data source: Omdia [2] Data source: Sigmaintell Consulting

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) was listed on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 1999. It is engaged in display business, innovative business and internet business. TCL Electronics actively transforms and innovates under the strategy of "Value Led by Brand with Relative Cost Advantage". Focusing on the mid-to-high-end markets around the world, the Company strives to consolidate the "intelligent IoT ecosystem" strategy and is committed to providing users with an all-scenario smart and healthy life while developing into a world-leading smart technology company. TCL Electronics is part of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program and is included in the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, the Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. Besides, it has received Hang Seng Index's ESG rating of A for four consecutive years since 2018.

For more information, please visit the investor relations web page of TCL Electronics at http://electronics.tcl.com or follow the WeChat Official Page of TCL Electronics investor relations by scanning the QR code below.

View original content:

SOURCE TCL Electronics Holdings Limited