FIRST FIVE: Governors in Alabama, Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico & Ohio Proclaim September 26-30, 2022, Clean Energy Week

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the sixth National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) nearly a month away, governors in five states have been the first to issue proclamations recognizing September 26-30, 2022, as Clean Energy Week in their respective states as well. The governors include Kay Ivey (R-Ala.), Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.), Brad Little (R-Idaho), Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.) and Mike DeWine (R-Ohio).

Last year, more than half of the nation's governors signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. The first five proclamations of 2022 underscore the geographic diversity and bipartisan nature of clean energy solutions.

"We thank Govs. Kay Ivey, Doug Ducey, Brad Little, Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mike DeWine for joining us in celebrating National Clean Energy Week," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and president of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "As the cost of living continues to rise, it is reassuring to see leaders from both sides of the aisle and from across the country take a hard look at the solutions clean energy technologies provide to address America's most pressing environmental, economic and national security needs. We look forward to taking a deep dive into these critical policy areas during the sixth annual NCEW and Policy Makers Symposium. Through a bipartisan and an all-of-the-above approach, the prospect of a clean energy future can become a reality, not only in Alabama, Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico and Ohio, but across the country."

NCEW began in 2017 as a bipartisan forum to bring together clean energy leaders and advocates across America. The week contains engaging programming such as the Policy Makers Symposium—three days of virtual events to celebrate the critical role clean energy plays in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while simultaneously bolstering the nation's economy and energy independence.

For more information about NCEW, including sponsorship opportunities, remote and in-person events, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium, visit the NCEW website at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org.

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org .

