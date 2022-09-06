The Haunt is On, Party City Launches Scavenger Hunt in Haunted Cities Across America

More than 100 'Yorrik' skeletons will be hidden throughout the country, giving consumers an opportunity to win spooktacular prizes ahead of Halloween

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scary season is upon us! Party City , the global celebrations category leader is kicking off Halloween early with the launch of 'Yorrik Scavenger Haunt Sweepstakes.' On Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10, Party City will hide more than 100 life-size skeletons in some of the nation's most historically haunted cities.

Yorrik, Party City's life-size poseable skeleton and Halloween mascot will be making special appearances in the following locations to celebrate the 50-day countdown to Halloween weekend:

Baltimore, MD

Charleston, SC

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

New Orleans, LA

Portland, OR

Salem, MA

San Antonio, TX

Savannah, GA

St. Augustine, FL

Those that dare to find Yorrik and their posse will be prompted to scan QR codes to enter for a chance to win more than 100 scary-good prizes and learn more about our mischievous mascot, Yorrik. Prizes include Yorrik & Family Prize Packs, Party City Gift Cards, Glam Boneyard Party Packs and more. Not traveling to a haunted location any time soon? Consumers can sign up via email to receive a notification about the sweepstakes and visit https://findyorrik.readysetpromo.com/#/source/pr for more information.

"Halloween is all about fun and a little mischief, and our mascot Yorrik knows that better than anyone," said Odette Welling, Vice President of Halloween at Party City. "We're Halloween-obsessed at Party City and are beyond excited to provide consumers with an engaging, interactive way to jumpstart the season and officially countdown to Halloween weekend. We can't wait to see how many people find Yorrik in each of these spooky cities."

