InventHelp Inventor Develops In-Wall Cable/Wire Holder (LBT-309)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I thought there could be a better way to secure and separate wires within building walls, above ceilings or under floors," said an inventor, from Bethlehem, Pa., "so I invented the WIRING MANTIS. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional stacker devices with clamshell or clamping features."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to hold and separate cables or wires within a wall. In doing so, it ensures that multiple cables and wires are properly spaced. It also prevents a wire or cable from being penetrated by a nail or screw and it enhances safety. The invention features a simple and versatile design that is easy to install and it is ideal for residential and commercial buildings. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LBT-309, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp