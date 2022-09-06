Mission Healthcare Names Mag VanOosten as Chief Clinical Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Healthcare, one of the largest home health, hospice, and palliative care providers on the West Coast, announced the hiring of Mag VanOosten, RN as the company's new Chief Clinical Officer. As part of Mission Healthcare's executive team, VanOosten will lead clinical operations and direct the clinical practice of Mission Healthcare's programs and services.

VanOosten comes to Mission Healthcare with decades of experience in the home health and hospice industry, holding multiple roles in clinical operations, strategic planning, quality improvement and nursing. Most recently, she was the President and Chief Clinical Officer at UnityPoint at Home. In that role, VanOosten oversaw the operations and strategic direction for all service lines. She also managed a $280MM annual budget for 26 locations, achieving significant clinical, operational, and performance improvement.

"We are honored to welcome Mag to our executive team. Her clinical background, passion for clinical excellence, and proven leadership make her the right person to support our team, integrate services across the organization, and advance our clinical quality initiatives," said Paul VerHoeve, CEO of Mission Healthcare. "Mag brings a level of thought leadership and innovation that will further enhance our reputation of excellence in patient care."

Mag will be responsible for providing leadership and oversight of the organization's clinical teams, fostering superior quality patient care, standardizing clinical protocols, developing clinical strategic goals and program expansion.

Mag joins Mission Healthcare sharing a mutual vision: to take care of people through enhanced business practices and continuous performance improvement to deliver high-quality care. "I am really excited about the strong sense of culture and pride in the care that Mission provides," Mag adds.

VanOosten is a registered nurse and holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Clarke College.

Established in 2009, Mission Healthcare is a culture-focused, leading West Coast provider of home-based healthcare. With over 40 branches across 7 states, Mission Healthcare provides high-quality, personalized home health, hospice, and palliative care services to 5,000 patients daily. As a preferred partner with several leading health systems, Mission works with providers to customize each partnership to provide exceptional, coordinated care. Headquartered in San Diego, Mission Healthcare has previously been selected as a Top Workplace for its commitment to a positive workplace culture. For more information, visit www.homewithmission.com.

